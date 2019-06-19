Arena Football League

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Albany
|7
|1
|0
|875
|393
|314
|Baltimore
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|340
|310
|Philadelphia
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|350
|335
|Washington
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|352
|357
|Atlantic City
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|314
|361
|Columbus
|1
|7
|0
|.125
|279
|351
|Thursday’s Game
Baltimore at Washington, 7 p.m.
Atlantic City at Albany, 3:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Baltimore, 7 p.m.
Albany at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.
Atlantic City at Washington, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlantic City, 7 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.