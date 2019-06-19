Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Arena Football League

June 19, 2019
 
All Times EDT
W L T Pct PF PA
Albany 7 1 0 875 393 314
Baltimore 5 3 0 .625 340 310
Philadelphia 4 4 0 .500 350 335
Washington 4 4 0 .500 352 357
Atlantic City 3 5 0 .375 314 361
Columbus 1 7 0 .125 279 351
Thursday’s Game

Baltimore at Washington, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlantic City at Albany, 3:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Friday, June 28

Columbus at Baltimore, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 29

Albany at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.

Atlantic City at Washington, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 6

Philadelphia at Atlantic City, 7 p.m.

