Arena Football League

June 22, 2019 9:27 pm
 
All Times EDT
W L T Pct PF PA
Albany 8 1 0 888 456 375
Baltimore 5 4 0 .556 375 352
Washington 5 4 0 .556 394 392
Philadelphia 5 4 0 .500 392 370
Atlantic City 3 6 0 .333 375 424
Columbus 1 8 0 .125 314 393
Thursday’s Game

Washington 42, Baltimore 35

Saturday’s Games

Albany 63, Atlantic City 61

Philadelphia 42, Columbus 35

Friday, June 28

Columbus at Baltimore, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 29

Albany at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.

Atlantic City at Washington, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 6

Philadelphia at Atlantic City, 7 p.m.

