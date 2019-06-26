Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arena Football League

June 26, 2019 5:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
W L T Pct PF PA
Albany 8 1 0 888 456 375
Washington 5 4 0 .556 394 392
Philadelphia 5 4 0 .500 392 370
Baltimore 5 4 0 .556 375 352
Atlantic City 3 6 0 .333 375 424
Columbus 1 8 0 .125 314 393
Friday’s Game

Columbus at Baltimore, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Albany at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.

Atlantic City at Washington, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 6

Philadelphia at Atlantic City, 7 p.m.

Advertisement
Saturday, July 13

Washington at Baltimore, 7 p.m.

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Sunday, July 14

Albany at Columbus, 3 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches from flight deck of the USS Nimitz

Today in History

1968: Congress establishes federal holidays on Mondays

Get our daily newsletter.