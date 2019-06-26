Arena Football League

All Times EDT W L T Pct PF PA Albany 8 1 0 888 456 375 Washington 5 4 0 .556 394 392 Philadelphia 5 4 0 .500 392 370 Baltimore 5 4 0 .556 375 352 Atlantic City 3 6 0 .333 375 424 Columbus 1 8 0 .125 314 393 Friday’s Game

Columbus at Baltimore, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Albany at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.

Atlantic City at Washington, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 6

Philadelphia at Atlantic City, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 13

Washington at Baltimore, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 14

Albany at Columbus, 3 p.m.

