Arena Football League

June 28, 2019 9:34 pm
 
All Times EDT
W L T Pct PF PA
Albany 8 1 0 888 456 375
Baltimore 6 4 0 .600 425 364
Washington 5 4 0 .556 394 392
Philadelphia 5 4 0 .500 392 370
Atlantic City 3 6 0 .333 375 424
Columbus 1 9 0 .100 326 443
Friday’s Game

Baltimore 50, Columbus 12

Saturday’s Games

Albany at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.

Atlantic City at Washington, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 6

Philadelphia at Atlantic City, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 13

Washington at Baltimore, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 14

Albany at Columbus, 3 p.m.

