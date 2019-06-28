Arena Football League

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Albany
|8
|1
|0
|888
|456
|375
|Baltimore
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|425
|364
|Washington
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|394
|392
|Philadelphia
|5
|4
|0
|.500
|392
|370
|Atlantic City
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|375
|424
|Columbus
|1
|9
|0
|.100
|326
|443
|Friday’s Game
Baltimore 50, Columbus 12
Albany at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.
Atlantic City at Washington, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlantic City, 7 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 7 p.m.
Albany at Columbus, 3 p.m.
