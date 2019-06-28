Arena Football League

All Times EDT W L T Pct PF PA Albany 8 1 0 888 456 375 Baltimore 6 4 0 .600 425 364 Washington 5 4 0 .556 394 392 Philadelphia 5 4 0 .500 392 370 Atlantic City 3 6 0 .333 375 424 Columbus 1 9 0 .100 326 443 Friday’s Game

Baltimore 50, Columbus 12

Saturday’s Games

Albany at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.

Atlantic City at Washington, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 6

Philadelphia at Atlantic City, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 13

Washington at Baltimore, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 14

Albany at Columbus, 3 p.m.

