Arizona League

June 16, 2019 6:23 pm
 
< a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Cubs1 0 0 000
Athletics Gold 0 0 000
Angels 0 0 000
Giants Orange 0 0 000
Diamondbacks 0 0 000
Cubs2 0 0 000
Athletics Green 0 0 000
Giants Black 0 0 000
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians Blue 0 0 000
Dodgers 2 0 0 000
Brewers Gold 0 0 000
Padres 2 0 0 000
Reds 0 0 000
White Sox 0 0 000
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Royals 0 0 000
Mariners 0 0 000
Rangers 0 0 000
Padres 1 0 0 000
Brewers Blue 0 0 000
Indians Red 0 0 000
Dodgers 1 0 0 000

___

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

Indians Blue at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Reds at Rangers, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Angels at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Cubs2, cancelled

Giants Black at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Dodgers 2 at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Royals, 9 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Reds, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

