Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cubs1
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Athletics Gold
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Angels
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Giants Orange
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Diamondbacks
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Cubs2
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Athletics Green
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Giants Black
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Indians Blue
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Dodgers 2
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Brewers Gold
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Padres 2
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Reds
|0
|0
|000
|—
|White Sox
|0
|0
|000
|—
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Royals
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Mariners
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Rangers
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Padres 1
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Brewers Blue
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Indians Red
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Dodgers 1
|0
|0
|000
|—
___
Indians Blue at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 1 at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.
Cubs1 at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.
Reds at Rangers, 9 p.m.
White Sox at Mariners, 9 p.m.
Angels at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.
Brewers Gold at Indians Red, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Cubs2, cancelled
Giants Black at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.
Athletics Gold at Cubs2, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 2 at White Sox, 9 p.m.
Brewers Blue at Royals, 9 p.m.
Diamondbacks at Giants Black, 9 p.m.
Indians Red at Padres 1, 9 p.m.
Padres 2 at Reds, 9 p.m.
Mariners at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.
Giants Orange at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.
Rangers at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.
Giants Orange at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.
Diamondbacks at Cubs1, 9 p.m.
Cubs2 at Angels, 9 p.m.
Royals at White Sox, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 1 at Mariners, 9 p.m.
Padres 1 at Giants Black, 9 p.m.
Rangers at Padres 2, 9 p.m.
