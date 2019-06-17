Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona League

June 17, 2019 10:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Cubs1 0 0 000
Athletics Green 0 0 000
Athletics Gold 0 0 000
Angels 0 0 000
Giants Black 0 0 000
Giants Orange 0 0 000
Diamondbacks 0 0 000
Cubs2 0 0 000
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Brewers Gold 0 0 000
Indians Blue 0 0 000
Padres 2 0 0 000
White Sox 0 0 000
Reds 0 0 000
Dodgers 2 0 0 000
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Mariners 0 0 000
Brewers Blue 0 0 000
Dodgers 1 0 0 000
Indians Red 0 0 000
Rangers 0 0 000
Padres 1 0 0 000
Royals 0 0 000

___

Monday’s Games

Indians Blue at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Reds at Rangers, 9 p.m.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

White Sox at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Angels at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Cubs2, cancelled

Giants Black at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Tuesday’s Games

Dodgers 2 at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Royals, 9 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Reds, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Athletics Green at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Angels, 9 p.m.

Royals at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Europe led multinational airborne exercise

Today in History

1812: War of 1812 begins

Get our daily newsletter.