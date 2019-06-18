Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

June 18, 2019 10:42 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Cubs1 1 0 1.000
Diamondbacks 1 0 1.000
Athletics Gold 1 0 1.000
Giants Orange 1 0 1.000
Angels 0 1 .000 1
Athletics Green 0 1 .000 1
Cubs2 0 1 .000 1
Giants Black 0 1 .000 1
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians Blue 1 0 1.000
Brewers Gold 1 0 1.000
Padres 2 0 0 000 ½
Dodgers 2 0 1 .000 1
White Sox 0 1 .000 1
Reds 0 1 .000 1
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Rangers 1 0 1.000
Dodgers 1 1 0 1.000
Mariners 1 0 1.000
Padres 1 0 0 000 ½
Royals 0 0 000 ½
Indians Red 0 1 .000 1
Brewers Blue 0 1 .000 1

___

Tuesday’s Games

Dodgers 2 at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Royals, 9 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Reds, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Athletics Green at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Angels, 9 p.m.

Royals at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cubs2 at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Reds, 9 p.m.

Royals at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Angels at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

