Arizona League

June 19, 2019 7:12 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Athletics Gold 1 0 1.000
Cubs1 1 0 1.000
Giants Black 1 1 .500 ½
Giants Orange 1 1 .500 ½
Diamondbacks 1 1 .500 ½
Angels 0 1 .000 1
Cubs2 0 1 .000 1
Athletics Green 0 1 .000 1
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians Blue 2 0 1.000
Brewers Gold 1 1 .500 1
Reds 1 1 .500 1
Dodgers 2 1 1 .500 1
Padres 2 0 1 .000
White Sox 0 2 .000 2
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Mariners 2 0 1.000
Dodgers 1 2 0 1.000
Padres 1 1 0 1.000 ½
Royals 1 0 1.000 ½
Rangers 1 1 .500 1
Brewers Blue 0 2 .000 2
Indians Red 0 2 .000 2

Wednesday’s Games

Athletics Green at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Angels, 9 p.m.

Royals at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cubs2 at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Reds, 9 p.m.

Royals at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Angels at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Dodgers 2 at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Reds at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Angels at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Royals, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

