Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Cubs1 1 0 1.000 — Athletics Gold 1 0 1.000 — Giants Orange 1 1 .500 ½ Giants Black 1 1 .500 ½ Diamondbacks 1 1 .500 ½ Athletics Green 0 1 .000 1 Cubs2 0 1 .000 1 Angels 0 1 .000 1 Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians Blue 2 0 1.000 — Reds 1 1 .500 1 Brewers Gold 1 1 .500 1 Dodgers 2 1 1 .500 1 Padres 2 0 1 .000 1½ White Sox 0 2 .000 2 West Division W L Pct. GB Mariners 2 0 1.000 — Dodgers 1 2 0 1.000 — Royals 1 0 1.000 ½ Padres 1 1 0 1.000 ½ Rangers 1 1 .500 1 Brewers Blue 0 2 .000 2 Indians Red 0 2 .000 2

___

Wednesday’s Games

Athletics Green at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Angels, 9 p.m.

Royals at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cubs2 at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Reds, 9 p.m.

Royals at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Angels at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Dodgers 2 at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Reds at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Angels at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Royals, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

