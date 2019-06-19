Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cubs1
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Athletics Gold
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Giants Orange
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Giants Black
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Diamondbacks
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Athletics Green
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Cubs2
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Angels
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Indians Blue
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Reds
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Brewers Gold
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Dodgers 2
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Padres 2
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|White Sox
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mariners
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Dodgers 1
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Royals
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Padres 1
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Rangers
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Brewers Blue
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Indians Red
|0
|2
|.000
|2
___
Athletics Green at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.
Giants Orange at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.
Diamondbacks at Cubs1, 9 p.m.
Cubs2 at Angels, 9 p.m.
Royals at White Sox, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 1 at Mariners, 9 p.m.
Padres 1 at Giants Black, 9 p.m.
Rangers at Padres 2, 9 p.m.
Cubs2 at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.
Indians Blue at Reds, 9 p.m.
Royals at Indians Red, 9 p.m.
Angels at Rangers, 9 p.m.
Brewers Gold at Padres 1, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Cubs1, 9 p.m.
Padres 2 at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.
White Sox at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.
Athletics Gold at Cubs1, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 2 at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.
Brewers Blue at Mariners, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.
Cubs1 at Padres 2, 9 p.m.
Reds at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.
Indians Red at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.
Angels at Giants Black, 9 p.m.
Padres 1 at Royals, 9 p.m.
Giants Orange at Cubs2, 9 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.