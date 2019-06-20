Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona League

June 20, 2019 1:42 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Giants Orange 2 1 .667
Diamondbacks 2 1 .667
Athletics Gold 1 1 .500 ½
Cubs2 1 1 .500 ½
Cubs1 1 1 .500 ½
Giants Black 1 2 .333 1
Athletics Green 0 2 .000
Angels 0 2 .000
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians Blue 2 0 1.000
Dodgers 2 2 1 .667 ½
Reds 1 1 .500 1
Brewers Gold 1 1 .500 1
White Sox 1 2 .333
Padres 2 0 2 .000 2
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Mariners 3 0 1.000
Padres 1 2 0 1.000 ½
Rangers 2 1 .667 1
Dodgers 1 2 1 .667 1
Royals 1 1 .500
Brewers Blue 0 2 .000
Indians Red 0 2 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Dodgers 2 9, Athletics Green 5

Giants Orange 12, Athletics Gold 8

Diamondbacks 7, Cubs1 3

Advertisement

Cubs2 14, Angels 5

White Sox 4, Royals 2

Mariners 6, Dodgers 1 3

Padres 1 8, Giants Black 0

Rangers 13, Padres 2 6

Thursday’s Games

Cubs2 at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Reds, 9 p.m.

Royals at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Angels at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Dodgers 2 at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Reds at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Angels at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Royals, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|21 Richmond EEOC Training Seminar
6|21 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Mine Clearing Line Charge

Today in History

1788: U.S. Constitution is ratified

Get our daily newsletter.