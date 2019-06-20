Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Giants Orange
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Diamondbacks
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Athletics Gold
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Cubs2
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Cubs1
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Giants Black
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Athletics Green
|0
|2
|.000
|1½
|Angels
|0
|2
|.000
|1½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Indians Blue
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Dodgers 2
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Reds
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Brewers Gold
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|White Sox
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Padres 2
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mariners
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Padres 1
|2
|0
|1.000
|½
|Rangers
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Dodgers 1
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Royals
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Brewers Blue
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
|Indians Red
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
___
Dodgers 2 9, Athletics Green 5
Giants Orange 12, Athletics Gold 8
Diamondbacks 7, Cubs1 3
Cubs2 14, Angels 5
White Sox 4, Royals 2
Mariners 6, Dodgers 1 3
Padres 1 8, Giants Black 0
Rangers 13, Padres 2 6
Cubs2 at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.
Indians Blue at Reds, 9 p.m.
Royals at Indians Red, 9 p.m.
Angels at Rangers, 9 p.m.
Brewers Gold at Padres 1, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Cubs1, 9 p.m.
Padres 2 at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.
White Sox at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.
Athletics Gold at Cubs1, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 2 at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.
Brewers Blue at Mariners, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.
Cubs1 at Padres 2, 9 p.m.
Reds at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.
Indians Red at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.
Angels at Giants Black, 9 p.m.
Padres 1 at Royals, 9 p.m.
Giants Orange at Cubs2, 9 p.m.
