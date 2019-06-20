Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Giants Orange 2 1 .667 — Diamondbacks 2 1 .667 — Athletics Gold 1 1 .500 ½ Cubs2 1 1 .500 ½ Cubs1 1 1 .500 ½ Giants Black 1 2 .333 1 Athletics Green 0 2 .000 1½ Angels 0 2 .000 1½ Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians Blue 2 0 1.000 — Dodgers 2 2 1 .667 ½ Reds 1 1 .500 1 Brewers Gold 1 1 .500 1 White Sox 1 2 .333 1½ Padres 2 0 2 .000 2 West Division W L Pct. GB Mariners 3 0 1.000 — Padres 1 2 0 1.000 ½ Rangers 2 1 .667 1 Dodgers 1 2 1 .667 1 Royals 1 1 .500 1½ Brewers Blue 0 2 .000 2½ Indians Red 0 2 .000 2½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Dodgers 2 9, Athletics Green 5

Giants Orange 12, Athletics Gold 8

Diamondbacks 7, Cubs1 3

Advertisement

Cubs2 14, Angels 5

White Sox 4, Royals 2

Mariners 6, Dodgers 1 3

Padres 1 8, Giants Black 0

Rangers 13, Padres 2 6

Thursday’s Games

Cubs2 at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Reds, 9 p.m.

Royals at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Angels at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Dodgers 2 at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Reds at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Angels at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Royals, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.