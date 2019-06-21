Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

June 21, 2019 10:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Diamondbacks 3 1 .750
Giants Orange 2 1 .667 ½
Athletics Gold 2 1 .667 ½
Giants Black 1 2 .333
Athletics Green 1 2 .333
Cubs2 1 2 .333
Cubs1 1 2 .333
Angels 0 3 .000
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 2 2 1 .667
Indians Blue 2 1 .667
Reds 2 1 .667
White Sox 2 2 .500 ½
Brewers Gold 1 2 .333 1
Padres 2 0 3 .000 2
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Mariners 3 0 1.000
Padres 1 3 0 1.000
Rangers 3 1 .750 ½
Royals 2 1 .667 1
Dodgers 1 2 1 .667 1
Indians Red 0 3 .000 3
Brewers Blue 0 3 .000 3

___

Friday’s Games

Dodgers 2 at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Reds at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Angels at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Royals, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Brewers Blue at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Angels, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Brewers Gold, cancelled

Giants Black at Reds, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Reds at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Royals at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

