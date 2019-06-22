Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Diamondbacks
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Athletics Gold
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Giants Orange
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Cubs1
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|Athletics Green
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|Giants Black
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|Cubs2
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|Angels
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Indians Blue
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Reds
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|White Sox
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Brewers Gold
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Dodgers 2
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Padres 2
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mariners
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Dodgers 1
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Royals
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Rangers
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Padres 1
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Brewers Blue
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|Indians Red
|0
|4
|.000
|3
___
Brewers Blue at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.
Mariners at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.
Cubs1 at Angels, 9 p.m.
Indians Red at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.
White Sox at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 1 at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Brewers Gold, cancelled
Giants Black at Reds, 9 p.m.
Rangers at Cubs2, 9 p.m.
Athletics Gold at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.
Reds at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.
Royals at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.
Indians Blue at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 1 at Padres 2, 9 p.m.
Brewers Gold at White Sox, 9 p.m.
Padres 1 at Indians Red, 9 p.m.
Mariners at Rangers, 9 p.m.
Giants Black at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 2 at Padres 2, 9 p.m.
Diamondbacks at White Sox, 9 p.m.
Cubs2 at Royals, 9 p.m.
Angels at Cubs1, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Giants Black, cancelled
Padres 1 at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.
Giants Orange at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.
Rangers at Mariners, 9 p.m.
Athletics Gold at Giants Black, 9 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.