Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Diamondbacks 3 1 .750 — Athletics Gold 3 1 .750 — Giants Orange 3 1 .750 — Cubs1 1 3 .250 2 Athletics Green 1 3 .250 2 Giants Black 1 3 .250 2 Cubs2 1 3 .250 2 Angels 1 3 .250 2 Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians Blue 3 1 .750 — Reds 2 2 .500 1 White Sox 2 2 .500 1 Brewers Gold 2 2 .500 1 Dodgers 2 2 2 .500 1 Padres 2 1 3 .250 2 West Division W L Pct. GB Mariners 3 1 .750 — Dodgers 1 3 1 .750 — Royals 3 1 .750 — Rangers 3 1 .750 — Padres 1 3 1 .750 — Brewers Blue 1 3 .250 2 Indians Red 0 4 .000 3

Saturday’s Games

Brewers Blue at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Angels, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Brewers Gold, cancelled

Giants Black at Reds, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Reds at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Royals at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Dodgers 2 at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Diamondbacks at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Royals, 9 p.m.

Angels at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Giants Black, cancelled

Padres 1 at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

