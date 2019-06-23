Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Diamondbacks 4 1 .800 — Giants Orange 3 1 .750 ½ Athletics Gold 3 1 .750 ½ Angels 1 3 .250 2½ Cubs1 1 3 .250 2½ Athletics Green 1 3 .250 2½ Giants Black 1 3 .250 2½ Cubs2 1 3 .250 2½ Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians Blue 4 1 .800 — Reds 2 2 .500 1½ Dodgers 2 2 2 .500 1½ Brewers Gold 2 2 .500 1½ White Sox 2 3 .400 2 Padres 2 1 3 .250 2½ West Division W L Pct. GB Dodgers 1 3 1 .750 — Mariners 3 1 .750 — Royals 3 1 .750 — Rangers 3 1 .750 — Padres 1 3 1 .750 — Brewers Blue 1 4 .200 2½ Indians Red 0 4 .000 3

Saturday’s Games

Diamondbacks 3, Brewers Blue 2

Dodgers 2 3, Mariners 2

Cubs1 10, Angels 2

Indians Red 4, Giants Orange 2, 10 innings

Indians Blue 7, White Sox 3

Dodgers 1 6, Athletics Green 0

Athletics Green at Brewers Gold, cancelled

Giants Black 12, Reds 2

Rangers 6, Cubs2 3

Athletics Gold 11, Brewers Gold 1

Sunday’s Games

Reds at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Royals at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Dodgers 2 at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Diamondbacks at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Royals, 9 p.m.

Angels at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Giants Black, cancelled

Padres 1 at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

