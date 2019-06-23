Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Diamondbacks
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Giants Orange
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Athletics Gold
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Angels
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Cubs1
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Athletics Green
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Giants Black
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Cubs2
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Indians Blue
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Reds
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Dodgers 2
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Brewers Gold
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|White Sox
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Padres 2
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dodgers 1
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Mariners
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Royals
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Rangers
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Padres 1
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Brewers Blue
|1
|4
|.200
|2½
|Indians Red
|0
|4
|.000
|3
___
Diamondbacks 3, Brewers Blue 2
Dodgers 2 3, Mariners 2
Cubs1 10, Angels 2
Indians Red 4, Giants Orange 2, 10 innings
Indians Blue 7, White Sox 3
Dodgers 1 6, Athletics Green 0
Athletics Green at Brewers Gold, cancelled
Giants Black 12, Reds 2
Rangers 6, Cubs2 3
Athletics Gold 11, Brewers Gold 1
Reds at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.
Royals at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.
Indians Blue at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 1 at Padres 2, 9 p.m.
Brewers Gold at White Sox, 9 p.m.
Padres 1 at Indians Red, 9 p.m.
Mariners at Rangers, 9 p.m.
Giants Black at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 2 at Padres 2, 9 p.m.
Diamondbacks at White Sox, 9 p.m.
Cubs2 at Royals, 9 p.m.
Angels at Cubs1, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Giants Black, cancelled
Padres 1 at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.
Giants Orange at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.
Rangers at Mariners, 9 p.m.
Athletics Gold at Giants Black, 9 p.m.
