Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona League

June 23, 2019 9:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Diamondbacks 4 1 .800
Athletics Gold 4 1 .800
Giants Orange 3 2 .600 1
Cubs1 2 3 .400 2
Giants Black 2 3 .400 2
Athletics Green 1 4 .200 3
Cubs2 1 4 .200 3
Angels 1 4 .200 3
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians Blue 4 1 .800
Dodgers 2 3 2 .600 1
White Sox 2 3 .400 2
Reds 2 3 .400 2
Brewers Gold 2 3 .400 2
Padres 2 1 3 .250
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 1 4 1 .800
Rangers 4 1 .800
Royals 3 1 .750 ½
Padres 1 3 1 .750 ½
Mariners 3 2 .600 1
Indians Red 1 4 .200 3
Brewers Blue 1 4 .200 3

___

Sunday’s Games

Reds at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Royals at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Dodgers 1 at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Dodgers 2 at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Diamondbacks at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Royals, 9 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Angels at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Giants Black, cancelled

Padres 1 at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Brewers Blue at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Royals at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Reds, cancelled

Padres 2 at Angels, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Reds, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 IT Category (ITC), Information...
6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|24 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Identical twins share deployment together

Today in History

1943: White and black troops exchange fire in England

Get our daily newsletter.