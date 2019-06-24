Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Diamondbacks 5 1 .833 — Athletics Gold 4 1 .800 ½ Giants Orange 4 2 .667 1 Cubs1 2 3 .400 2½ Giants Black 2 4 .333 3 Athletics Green 1 4 .200 3½ Cubs2 1 4 .200 3½ Angels 1 4 .200 3½ Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians Blue 4 2 .667 — Brewers Gold 3 3 .500 1 Reds 3 3 .500 1 Dodgers 2 3 3 .500 1 Padres 2 2 3 .400 1½ White Sox 2 4 .333 2 West Division W L Pct. GB Rangers 5 1 .833 — Dodgers 1 4 2 .667 1 Padres 1 3 2 .600 1½ Royals 3 2 .600 1½ Mariners 3 3 .500 2 Indians Red 2 4 .333 3 Brewers Blue 2 4 .333 3

___

Monday’s Games

Dodgers 2 at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Diamondbacks at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Royals, 9 p.m.

Angels at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Giants Black, cancelled

Padres 1 at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Giants Black 10, Athletics Gold 2

Tuesday’s Games

Brewers Blue at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Royals at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Reds, cancelled

Padres 2 at Angels, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Reds, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Dodgers 1 at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Reds, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Angels at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Royals, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

