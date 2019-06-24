Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona League

June 24, 2019 11:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Diamondbacks 5 1 .833
Athletics Gold 4 1 .800 ½
Giants Orange 4 2 .667 1
Cubs1 2 3 .400
Giants Black 2 4 .333 3
Athletics Green 1 4 .200
Cubs2 1 4 .200
Angels 1 4 .200
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians Blue 4 2 .667
Brewers Gold 3 3 .500 1
Reds 3 3 .500 1
Dodgers 2 3 3 .500 1
Padres 2 2 3 .400
White Sox 2 4 .333 2
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Rangers 5 1 .833
Dodgers 1 4 2 .667 1
Padres 1 3 2 .600
Royals 3 2 .600
Mariners 3 3 .500 2
Indians Red 2 4 .333 3
Brewers Blue 2 4 .333 3

___

Monday’s Games

Dodgers 2 at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Diamondbacks at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Royals, 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Angels at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar.

Athletics Green at Giants Black, cancelled

Padres 1 at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Giants Black 10, Athletics Gold 2

Tuesday’s Games

Brewers Blue at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Diamondbacks at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Royals at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Reds, cancelled

Padres 2 at Angels, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Reds, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Dodgers 1 at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Reds, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Angels at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Royals, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|24 AI World Government
6|25 CMS CYBERWORKS
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 Department of Defense Warrior Games

Today in History

1942: Eisenhower assumes command of US troops in Europe

Get our daily newsletter.