Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Giants Orange 5 2 .714 — Diamondbacks 5 2 .714 — Athletics Gold 4 2 .667 ½ Cubs1 3 3 .500 1½ Giants Black 3 4 .429 2 Cubs2 2 4 .333 2½ Athletics Green 1 5 .167 3½ Angels 1 5 .167 3½ Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians Blue 4 2 .667 — Brewers Gold 3 3 .500 1 Padres 2 3 3 .500 1 Reds 3 3 .500 1 White Sox 3 4 .429 1½ Dodgers 2 3 4 .429 1½ West Division W L Pct. GB Rangers 6 1 .857 — Padres 1 4 2 .667 1½ Dodgers 1 4 3 .571 2 Royals 3 3 .500 2½ Mariners 3 4 .429 3 Indians Red 2 4 .333 3½ Brewers Blue 2 4 .333 3½

___

Monday’s Games

Padres 2 8, Dodgers 2 6

White Sox 9, Diamondbacks 0

Cubs2 7, Royals 5

Cubs1 12, Angels 0

Athletics Green at Giants Black, cancelled

Padres 1 8, Dodgers 1 2

Giants Orange 9, Athletics Green 2

Rangers 4, Mariners 2

Giants Black 10, Athletics Gold 2

Tuesday’s Games

Brewers Blue at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Royals at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Reds, cancelled

Padres 2 at Angels, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Reds, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Dodgers 1 at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Reds, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Angels at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Royals, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

