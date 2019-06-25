Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

June 25, 2019 12:48 am
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Giants Orange 5 2 .714
Diamondbacks 5 2 .714
Athletics Gold 4 2 .667 ½
Cubs1 3 3 .500
Giants Black 3 4 .429 2
Cubs2 2 4 .333
Athletics Green 1 5 .167
Angels 1 5 .167
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians Blue 4 2 .667
Brewers Gold 3 3 .500 1
Padres 2 3 3 .500 1
Reds 3 3 .500 1
White Sox 3 4 .429
Dodgers 2 3 4 .429
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Rangers 6 1 .857
Padres 1 4 2 .667
Dodgers 1 4 3 .571 2
Royals 3 3 .500
Mariners 3 4 .429 3
Indians Red 2 4 .333
Brewers Blue 2 4 .333

___

Monday’s Games

Padres 2 8, Dodgers 2 6

White Sox 9, Diamondbacks 0

Cubs2 7, Royals 5

Cubs1 12, Angels 0

Athletics Green at Giants Black, cancelled

Padres 1 8, Dodgers 1 2

Giants Orange 9, Athletics Green 2

Rangers 4, Mariners 2

Giants Black 10, Athletics Gold 2

Tuesday’s Games

Brewers Blue at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Royals at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Reds, cancelled

Padres 2 at Angels, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Reds, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Dodgers 1 at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Reds, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Angels at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Royals, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

