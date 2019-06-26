Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

June 26, 2019 1:17 am
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Athletics Gold 5 2 .714
Giants Orange 5 2 .714
Diamondbacks 5 3 .625 ½
Cubs1 4 3 .571 1
Cubs2 3 4 .429 2
Giants Black 3 4 .429 2
Athletics Green 2 5 .286 3
Angels 1 6 .143 4
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 2 4 3 .571
Indians Blue 4 3 .571
White Sox 4 4 .500 ½
Brewers Gold 3 4 .429 1
Dodgers 2 3 4 .429 1
Reds 3 4 .429 1
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Rangers 6 2 .750
Padres 1 5 2 .714 ½
Dodgers 1 4 3 .571
Royals 3 4 .429
Mariners 3 4 .429
Brewers Blue 3 4 .429
Indians Red 2 5 .286

___

Tuesday’s Games

Brewers Blue 12, Indians Red 0

Cubs2 4, Diamondbacks 0

Cubs1 10, Rangers 5

Athletics Green 7, Indians Blue 3

White Sox 6, Brewers Gold 4

Padres 1 15, Royals 1

Athletics Green at Reds, cancelled

Padres 2 15, Angels 5

Athletics Gold 17, Reds 10

Wednesday’s Games

Dodgers 1 at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Reds, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Angels at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Royals, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cubs2 at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Reds at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Angels, 9 p.m.

