Arizona League

June 26, 2019 7:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Giants Orange 5 2 .714
Athletics Gold 5 2 .714
Diamondbacks 5 3 .625 ½
Cubs1 4 3 .571 1
Giants Black 3 4 .429 2
Cubs2 3 4 .429 2
Athletics Green 2 5 .286 3
Angels 1 6 .143 4
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 2 4 3 .571
Indians Blue 4 3 .571
White Sox 4 4 .500 ½
Reds 3 4 .429 1
Brewers Gold 3 4 .429 1
Dodgers 2 3 4 .429 1
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Rangers 6 2 .750
Padres 1 5 2 .714 ½
Dodgers 1 4 3 .571
Mariners 3 4 .429
Royals 3 4 .429
Brewers Blue 3 4 .429
Indians Red 2 5 .286

Wednesday’s Games

Dodgers 1 at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Reds, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Angels at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Royals, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cubs2 at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Reds at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Angels, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Padres 1 at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Reds at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Royals, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

