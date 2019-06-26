Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Athletics Gold
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Giants Orange
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Diamondbacks
|5
|3
|.625
|½
|Cubs1
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Giants Black
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Cubs2
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Athletics Green
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|Angels
|1
|6
|.143
|4
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Padres 2
|4
|3
|.571
|—
|Indians Blue
|4
|3
|.571
|—
|White Sox
|4
|4
|.500
|½
|Brewers Gold
|3
|4
|.429
|1
|Reds
|3
|4
|.429
|1
|Dodgers 2
|3
|4
|.429
|1
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rangers
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Padres 1
|5
|2
|.714
|½
|Dodgers 1
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|Mariners
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|Royals
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|Brewers Blue
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|Indians Red
|2
|5
|.286
|3½
___
Dodgers 1 at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.
Brewers Blue at Padres 1, 9 p.m.
Padres 2 at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.
Cubs1 at Reds, 9 p.m.
Indians Red at Cubs2, 9 p.m.
Angels at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.
Giants Orange 3, Athletics Green 2
Mariners at Royals, 9 p.m.
Indians Blue 7, Giants Black 3
Cubs2 at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 2 at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.
Rangers at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.
Reds at Mariners, 9 p.m.
Indians Blue at Cubs1, 9 p.m.
White Sox at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.
Brewers Gold at Giants Black, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Indians Red, 9 p.m.
Giants Orange at Angels, 9 p.m.
Padres 1 at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.
Giants Black at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.
Diamondbacks at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.
Reds at White Sox, 9 p.m.
Indians Red at Mariners, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 1 at Royals, 9 p.m.
Brewers Gold at Padres 2, 9 p.m.
Rangers at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.
