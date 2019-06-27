Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Giants Orange 6 2 .750 — Athletics Gold 5 3 .625 1 Cubs1 5 3 .625 1 Diamondbacks 5 3 .625 1 Cubs2 4 4 .500 2 Giants Black 3 5 .375 3 Athletics Green 2 6 .250 4 Angels 2 6 .250 4 Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians Blue 5 3 .625 — Padres 2 5 3 .625 — White Sox 4 4 .500 1 Dodgers 2 3 5 .375 2 Brewers Gold 3 5 .375 2 Reds 3 5 .375 2 West Division W L Pct. GB Padres 1 6 2 .750 — Rangers 6 2 .750 — Dodgers 1 5 3 .625 1 Mariners 4 4 .500 2 Royals 3 5 .375 3 Brewers Blue 3 5 .375 3 Indians Red 2 6 .250 4

Wednesday’s Games

Dodgers 1 20, Athletics Gold 5

Padres 1 8, Brewers Blue 2

Padres 2 12, Dodgers 2 5

Cubs1 14, Reds 7

Cubs2 4, Indians Red 3

Angels 3, Brewers Gold 2

Giants Orange 3, Athletics Green 2

Mariners 9, Royals 2

Indians Blue 7, Giants Black 3

Thursday’s Games

Cubs2 at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Reds at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Angels, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Padres 1 at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Reds at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Royals, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

