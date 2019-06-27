Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Giants Orange
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Athletics Gold
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Cubs1
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Diamondbacks
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Cubs2
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|Giants Black
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|Athletics Green
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|Angels
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Indians Blue
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|Padres 2
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|White Sox
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|Dodgers 2
|3
|5
|.375
|2
|Brewers Gold
|3
|5
|.375
|2
|Reds
|3
|5
|.375
|2
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Padres 1
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Rangers
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Dodgers 1
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Mariners
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|Royals
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|Brewers Blue
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|Indians Red
|2
|6
|.250
|4
___
Cubs2 at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 2 at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.
Rangers at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.
Reds at Mariners, 9 p.m.
Indians Blue at Cubs1, 9 p.m.
White Sox at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.
Brewers Gold at Giants Black, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Indians Red, 9 p.m.
Giants Orange at Angels, 9 p.m.
Padres 1 at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.
Giants Black at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.
Diamondbacks at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.
Reds at White Sox, 9 p.m.
Indians Red at Mariners, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 1 at Royals, 9 p.m.
Brewers Gold at Padres 2, 9 p.m.
Rangers at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.
Royals at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 2 at Giants Black, 9 p.m.
Diamondbacks at Rangers, 9 p.m.
Cubs1 at Padres 1, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Cubs2, 9 p.m.
Padres 2 at White Sox, 9 p.m.
Mariners at Angels, 9 p.m.
Giants Orange at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.