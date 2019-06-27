Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

June 27, 2019 7:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Giants Orange 6 2 .750
Athletics Gold 5 3 .625 1
Cubs1 5 3 .625 1
Diamondbacks 5 3 .625 1
Cubs2 4 4 .500 2
Giants Black 3 5 .375 3
Athletics Green 2 6 .250 4
Angels 2 6 .250 4
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians Blue 5 3 .625
Padres 2 5 3 .625
White Sox 4 4 .500 1
Dodgers 2 3 5 .375 2
Brewers Gold 3 5 .375 2
Reds 3 5 .375 2
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 1 6 2 .750
Rangers 6 2 .750
Dodgers 1 5 3 .625 1
Mariners 4 4 .500 2
Royals 3 5 .375 3
Brewers Blue 3 5 .375 3
Indians Red 2 6 .250 4

___

Thursday’s Games

Cubs2 at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Reds at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Angels, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Padres 1 at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Reds at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Royals, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Royals at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Angels, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Get our daily newsletter.