Arizona League

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Giants Orange
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|Athletics Gold
|6
|3
|.667
|1
|Cubs1
|6
|3
|.667
|1
|Diamondbacks
|5
|4
|.556
|2
|Cubs2
|4
|5
|.444
|3
|Giants Black
|3
|6
|.333
|4
|Athletics Green
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|Angels
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Padres 2
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|White Sox
|5
|4
|.556
|½
|Indians Blue
|5
|4
|.556
|½
|Brewers Gold
|4
|5
|.444
|1½
|Dodgers 2
|3
|6
|.333
|2½
|Reds
|3
|6
|.333
|2½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rangers
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|Padres 1
|6
|2
|.750
|½
|Dodgers 1
|6
|3
|.667
|1
|Mariners
|5
|4
|.556
|2
|Royals
|3
|5
|.375
|3½
|Indians Red
|3
|6
|.333
|4
|Brewers Blue
|3
|6
|.333
|4
___
Athletics Gold 9, Cubs2 4
Dodgers 1 8, Dodgers 2 2
Rangers 2, Brewers Blue 1
Mariners 3, Reds 0
Cubs1 12, Indians Blue 6
White Sox 4, Diamondbacks 2
Brewers Gold 5, Giants Black 3
Indians Red 13, Athletics Green 6
Giants Orange 6, Angels 2
Padres 1 at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.
Giants Black at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.
Diamondbacks at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.
Reds at White Sox, 9 p.m.
Indians Red at Mariners, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 1 at Royals, 9 p.m.
Brewers Gold at Padres 2, 9 p.m.
Rangers at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.
Royals at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 2 at Giants Black, 9 p.m.
Diamondbacks at Rangers, 9 p.m.
Cubs1 at Padres 1, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Cubs2, 9 p.m.
Padres 2 at White Sox, 9 p.m.
Mariners at Angels, 9 p.m.
Giants Orange at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.
