...

Arizona League

June 28, 2019 12:58 am
 
< a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Giants Orange 7 2 .778
Athletics Gold 6 3 .667 1
Cubs1 6 3 .667 1
Diamondbacks 5 4 .556 2
Cubs2 4 5 .444 3
Giants Black 3 6 .333 4
Athletics Green 2 7 .222 5
Angels 2 7 .222 5
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 2 5 3 .625
White Sox 5 4 .556 ½
Indians Blue 5 4 .556 ½
Brewers Gold 4 5 .444
Dodgers 2 3 6 .333
Reds 3 6 .333
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Rangers 7 2 .778
Padres 1 6 2 .750 ½
Dodgers 1 6 3 .667 1
Mariners 5 4 .556 2
Royals 3 5 .375
Indians Red 3 6 .333 4
Brewers Blue 3 6 .333 4

___

Thursday’s Games

Athletics Gold 9, Cubs2 4

Dodgers 1 8, Dodgers 2 2

Rangers 2, Brewers Blue 1

Mariners 3, Reds 0

Cubs1 12, Indians Blue 6

White Sox 4, Diamondbacks 2

Brewers Gold 5, Giants Black 3

Indians Red 13, Athletics Green 6

Giants Orange 6, Angels 2

Friday’s Games

Padres 1 at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Reds at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Royals, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Royals at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Angels, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

