Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Giants Orange 7 2 .778 — Athletics Gold 6 3 .667 1 Cubs1 6 3 .667 1 Diamondbacks 5 4 .556 2 Cubs2 4 5 .444 3 Giants Black 3 6 .333 4 Athletics Green 2 7 .222 5 Angels 2 7 .222 5 Central Division W L Pct. GB Padres 2 5 3 .625 — White Sox 5 4 .556 ½ Indians Blue 5 4 .556 ½ Brewers Gold 4 5 .444 1½ Dodgers 2 3 6 .333 2½ Reds 3 6 .333 2½ West Division W L Pct. GB Rangers 7 2 .778 — Padres 1 6 2 .750 ½ Dodgers 1 6 3 .667 1 Mariners 5 4 .556 2 Royals 3 5 .375 3½ Indians Red 3 6 .333 4 Brewers Blue 3 6 .333 4

___

Friday’s Games

Padres 1 at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Reds at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Royals, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Royals at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Angels, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Brewers Blue at Angels, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Reds at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Royals at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Diamondbacks, cancelled

Padres 1 at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

