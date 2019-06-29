Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Giants Orange
|8
|2
|.800
|—
|Athletics Gold
|6
|3
|.667
|1½
|Cubs1
|6
|3
|.667
|1½
|Diamondbacks
|5
|5
|.500
|3
|Cubs2
|4
|5
|.444
|3½
|Giants Black
|3
|7
|.300
|5
|Athletics Green
|2
|7
|.222
|5½
|Angels
|2
|7
|.222
|5½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Padres 2
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Indians Blue
|6
|4
|.600
|½
|White Sox
|6
|4
|.600
|½
|Dodgers 2
|4
|6
|.400
|2½
|Brewers Gold
|4
|6
|.400
|2½
|Reds
|3
|7
|.300
|3½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Padres 1
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|Rangers
|7
|3
|.700
|½
|Dodgers 1
|6
|4
|.600
|1½
|Mariners
|5
|5
|.500
|2½
|Royals
|4
|5
|.444
|3
|Indians Red
|4
|6
|.400
|3½
|Brewers Blue
|3
|7
|.300
|4½
___
Padres 1 10, Brewers Blue 3
Dodgers 2 7, Giants Black 6
Giants Orange 5, Diamondbacks 2
White Sox 4, Reds 2
Indians Red 4, Mariners 3
Royals 10, Dodgers 1 3
Padres 2 12, Brewers Gold 3
Indians Blue 7, Rangers 4
Royals at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 2 at Giants Black, 9 p.m.
Diamondbacks at Rangers, 9 p.m.
Cubs1 at Padres 1, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Cubs2, 9 p.m.
Padres 2 at White Sox, 9 p.m.
Mariners at Angels, 9 p.m.
Giants Orange at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.
Brewers Blue at Angels, 9 p.m.
Cubs2 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.
Reds at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.
Indians Red at Padres 2, 9 p.m.
White Sox at Rangers, 9 p.m.
Royals at Cubs1, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Diamondbacks, cancelled
Padres 1 at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.
Athletics Gold at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.
