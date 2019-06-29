Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Giants Orange 8 2 .800 — Athletics Gold 6 3 .667 1½ Cubs1 6 3 .667 1½ Diamondbacks 5 5 .500 3 Cubs2 4 5 .444 3½ Giants Black 3 7 .300 5 Angels 2 7 .222 5½ Athletics Green 2 7 .222 5½ Central Division W L Pct. GB Padres 2 6 3 .667 — Indians Blue 6 4 .600 ½ White Sox 6 4 .600 ½ Brewers Gold 4 6 .400 2½ Dodgers 2 4 6 .400 2½ Reds 3 7 .300 3½ West Division W L Pct. GB Padres 1 7 2 .778 — Rangers 7 3 .700 ½ Dodgers 1 6 4 .600 1½ Mariners 5 5 .500 2½ Royals 4 5 .444 3 Indians Red 4 6 .400 3½ Brewers Blue 3 7 .300 4½

___

Saturday’s Games

Royals at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Cubs1 at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Angels, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Brewers Blue at Angels, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Reds at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Royals at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Diamondbacks, cancelled

Padres 1 at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cubs1 at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Angels at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Royals, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Reds, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.