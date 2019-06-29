Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona League

June 29, 2019 7:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Giants Orange 8 2 .800
Athletics Gold 6 3 .667
Cubs1 6 3 .667
Diamondbacks 5 5 .500 3
Cubs2 4 5 .444
Giants Black 3 7 .300 5
Angels 2 7 .222
Athletics Green 2 7 .222
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 2 6 3 .667
Indians Blue 6 4 .600 ½
White Sox 6 4 .600 ½
Brewers Gold 4 6 .400
Dodgers 2 4 6 .400
Reds 3 7 .300
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 1 7 2 .778
Rangers 7 3 .700 ½
Dodgers 1 6 4 .600
Mariners 5 5 .500
Royals 4 5 .444 3
Indians Red 4 6 .400
Brewers Blue 3 7 .300

___

Saturday’s Games

Royals at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Cubs1 at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar

Athletics Green at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Angels, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Brewers Blue at Angels, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Reds at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Royals at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Diamondbacks, cancelled

Padres 1 at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cubs1 at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Angels at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Royals, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Reds, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches from flight deck of the USS Nimitz

Today in History

1968: Congress establishes federal holidays on Mondays

Get our daily newsletter.