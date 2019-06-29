Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

June 29, 2019 9:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Giants Orange 8 2 .800
Cubs1 6 3 .667
Athletics Gold 6 3 .667
Diamondbacks 5 5 .500 3
Cubs2 4 5 .444
Giants Black 3 7 .300 5
Angels 2 7 .222
Athletics Green 2 7 .222
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 2 6 3 .667
White Sox 6 4 .600 ½
Indians Blue 6 4 .600 ½
Brewers Gold 4 6 .400
Dodgers 2 4 6 .400
Reds 3 7 .300
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 1 7 2 .778
Rangers 7 3 .700 ½
Dodgers 1 6 4 .600
Mariners 5 5 .500
Royals 4 5 .444 3
Indians Red 4 6 .400
Brewers Blue 3 7 .300

Saturday’s Games

Royals at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Angels, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Brewers Blue at Angels, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Reds at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Royals at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Diamondbacks, cancelled

Padres 1 at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cubs1 at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Angels at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Royals, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Reds, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

