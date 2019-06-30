Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Giants Orange 9 2 .818 — Cubs1 7 3 .700 1½ Athletics Gold 7 3 .700 1½ Diamondbacks 5 6 .455 4 Cubs2 4 5 .444 4 Giants Black 3 7 .300 5½ Athletics Green 2 7 .222 6 Angels 2 8 .200 6½ Central Division W L Pct. GB Padres 2 6 3 .667 — White Sox 6 4 .600 ½ Indians Blue 6 4 .600 ½ Brewers Gold 4 6 .400 2½ Dodgers 2 4 6 .400 2½ Reds 3 7 .300 3½ West Division W L Pct. GB Rangers 8 3 .727 — Padres 1 7 3 .700 ½ Dodgers 1 6 5 .545 2 Mariners 6 5 .545 2 Indians Red 4 6 .400 3½ Royals 4 6 .400 3½ Brewers Blue 3 7 .300 4½

Saturday’s Games

Athletics Gold 6, Royals 3

Dodgers 2 at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Rangers 3, Diamondbacks 1

Cubs1 9, Padres 1 8

Athletics Green at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Mariners 6, Angels 3, 10 innings

Giants Orange 9, Dodgers 1 3

Sunday’s Games

Brewers Blue at Angels, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Reds at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Royals at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Diamondbacks, cancelled

Padres 1 at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cubs1 at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Angels at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Royals, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Reds, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

