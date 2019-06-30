Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona League

June 30, 2019 1:12 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Giants Orange 9 2 .818
Cubs1 7 3 .700
Athletics Gold 7 3 .700
Diamondbacks 5 6 .455 4
Cubs2 4 5 .444 4
Giants Black 3 7 .300
Athletics Green 2 7 .222 6
Angels 2 8 .200
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 2 6 3 .667
White Sox 6 4 .600 ½
Indians Blue 6 4 .600 ½
Brewers Gold 4 6 .400
Dodgers 2 4 6 .400
Reds 3 7 .300
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Rangers 8 3 .727
Padres 1 7 3 .700 ½
Dodgers 1 6 5 .545 2
Mariners 6 5 .545 2
Indians Red 4 6 .400
Royals 4 6 .400
Brewers Blue 3 7 .300

___

Saturday’s Games

Athletics Gold 6, Royals 3

Dodgers 2 8, Giants Black 4

Rangers 3, Diamondbacks 1

Advertisement

Cubs1 9, Padres 1 8

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Athletics Green 6, Cubs2 5, 10 innings

Padres 2 7, White Sox 3

Mariners 6, Angels 3, 10 innings

Giants Orange 9, Dodgers 1 3

Sunday’s Games

Brewers Blue at Angels, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Reds at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Royals at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Diamondbacks, cancelled

Padres 1 at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cubs1 at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Angels at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Royals, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Reds, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. service members help with orphanage renovations in Italy

Today in History

1950: President Truman orders US forces to Korea

Get our daily newsletter.