Arizona League

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Giants Orange
|9
|2
|.818
|—
|Cubs1
|7
|3
|.700
|1½
|Athletics Gold
|7
|3
|.700
|1½
|Diamondbacks
|5
|6
|.455
|4
|Cubs2
|4
|6
|.400
|4½
|Athletics Green
|3
|7
|.300
|5½
|Giants Black
|3
|8
|.273
|6
|Angels
|2
|8
|.200
|6½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Padres 2
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Indians Blue
|6
|4
|.600
|1
|White Sox
|6
|5
|.545
|1½
|Dodgers 2
|5
|6
|.455
|2½
|Brewers Gold
|4
|6
|.400
|3
|Reds
|3
|7
|.300
|4
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rangers
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|Padres 1
|7
|3
|.700
|½
|Dodgers 1
|6
|5
|.545
|2
|Mariners
|6
|5
|.545
|2
|Indians Red
|4
|6
|.400
|3½
|Royals
|4
|6
|.400
|3½
|Brewers Blue
|3
|7
|.300
|4½
Brewers Blue at Angels, 9 p.m.
Cubs2 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.
Reds at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.
Indians Red at Padres 2, 9 p.m.
White Sox at Rangers, 9 p.m.
Royals at Cubs1, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Diamondbacks, cancelled
Padres 1 at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.
Athletics Gold at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.
Cubs1 at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.
Indians Red at Giants Black, 9 p.m.
Angels at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Royals, 9 p.m.
Padres 2 at Cubs2, 9 p.m.
Mariners at Padres 1, 9 p.m.
Giants Orange at Reds, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 2 at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.
Brewers Gold at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 2 at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Brewers Blue, cancelled
Diamondbacks at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.
Cubs2 at Giants Black, 9 p.m.
Indians Blue at White Sox, 9 p.m.
Angels at Mariners, 9 p.m.
Brewers Gold at Reds, 9 p.m.
Giants Orange at Indians Red, 9 p.m.
Rangers at Cubs1, 9 p.m.
Athletics Gold at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.
