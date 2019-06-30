Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

June 30, 2019 10:42 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Giants Orange 9 2 .818
Athletics Gold 7 3 .700
Cubs1 7 3 .700
Diamondbacks 5 6 .455 4
Cubs2 4 6 .400
Athletics Green 3 7 .300
Giants Black 3 8 .273 6
Angels 2 8 .200
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 2 7 3 .700
Indians Blue 6 4 .600 1
White Sox 6 5 .545
Dodgers 2 5 6 .455
Brewers Gold 4 6 .400 3
Reds 3 7 .300 4
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Rangers 8 3 .727
Padres 1 7 3 .700 ½
Mariners 6 5 .545 2
Dodgers 1 6 5 .545 2
Royals 4 6 .400
Indians Red 4 6 .400
Brewers Blue 3 7 .300

___

Sunday’s Games

Brewers Blue at Angels, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Reds at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Royals at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Diamondbacks, cancelled

Padres 1 at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cubs1 at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Angels at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Royals, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Reds, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Dodgers 2 at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Brewers Blue, cancelled

Diamondbacks at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Angels at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Reds, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

