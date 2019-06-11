Listen Live Sports

Assistant Robert Farrell takes over Rutgers track and field

June 11, 2019 7:12 pm
 
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Associate head coach Robert Farrell is taking over Rutgers’ track and field programs.

Athletic director Pat Hobbs announced Tuesday that Farrell will serve as director of track and field and cross country. Long-time coach Mike Mulqueen will transition to men’s and women’s cross country head coach. The contract of women’s coach James Robinson will not be renewed.

Farrell has spent the past seven seasons at Rutgers, including the last three as associate head coach. He was 2019 Mid-Atlantic men’s assistant coach of the year, guiding the Scarlet Knights to a pair of All-America performances, two Big Ten titles, eleven NCAA Regional qualifications and 10 conference podium finishes this spring.

Mulqueen, a six-time conference coach of the year and five-time NCAA district coach of the year, has spent the last 40 years at Rutgers, 37 as men’s head coach.

Robinson served 13 seasons running the women’s cross country and track and field teams, coaching 17 All-Americans and 10 conference individual champions.

Hobbs said women’s track & field assistant coaches Marina Muncan and Louis Tomlinson will be retained.

