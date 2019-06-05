Listen Live Sports

...

Astros 11, Mariners 5

June 5, 2019 1:43 am
 
< a min read
Houston Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Fisher dh 4 2 2 1 Bishop cf 2 0 0 0
Bregman 3b 4 1 2 3 M.Smith cf 3 1 1 0
Brntley lf 4 0 2 1 Haniger rf 2 2 1 1
Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 1 Encrnco 1b 3 0 0 0
Reddick rf 5 0 1 0 Do.Sntn lf 3 0 1 0
R.Chrns c 4 2 1 1 Narvaez c 3 1 1 1
Kemp 2b 4 2 2 1 K.Sager 3b 3 1 0 0
Myfield ss 2 0 0 0 T.Bckhm dh 2 0 0 0
White ph 0 0 0 0 Vglbach ph-dh 2 0 1 3
Straw pr-ss 2 2 1 1 Long 2b 4 0 0 0
Mrsnick cf 4 2 2 2 D.Moore ss 4 0 0 0
Totals 37 11 13 11 Totals 31 5 5 5
Houston 001 120 340—11
Seattle 001 004 000— 5

DP_Houston 1. LOB_Houston 6, Seattle 5. 2B_Fisher (2), Bregman (10), Brantley (17), Marisnick (10), Vogelbach (8). HR_R.Chirinos (9), Kemp (3), Haniger (15). SB_Fisher (2), M.Smith (15). CS_Reddick (2). SF_Bregman (5), Gurriel (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Miley 5 3 3 3 3 6
James H,1 2-3 1 2 2 1 1
Guduan W,1-0 BS,1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Harris H,9 1 0 0 0 1 2
Devenski 1 0 0 0 1 1
Rodgers 1 0 0 0 0 1
Seattle
Moore 4 2-3 6 4 4 1 2
Adams 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Brennan L,2-4 BS,1 1 2 3 3 2 0
Biddle 1 4 4 4 1 0
Festa 1 0 0 0 1 1

Miley pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

WP_Biddle.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, John Libka; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:21. A_12,208 (47,943).

