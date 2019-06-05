Listen Live Sports

Astros 11, Mariners 5

June 5, 2019 1:44 am
 
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Fisher dh 4 2 2 1 1 0 .281
Bregman 3b 4 1 2 3 0 0 .274
Brantley lf 4 0 2 1 1 1 .332
Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 1 0 0 .259
Reddick rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .305
Chirinos c 4 2 1 1 1 1 .245
Kemp 2b 4 2 2 1 1 0 .229
Mayfield ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .045
b-White ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .211
1-Straw pr-ss 2 2 1 1 0 0 .385
Marisnick cf 4 2 2 2 0 1 .267
Totals 37 11 13 11 5 4
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Bishop cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .083
Smith cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .197
Haniger rf 2 2 1 1 2 1 .226
Encarnacion 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .241
Santana lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .263
Narvaez c 3 1 1 1 1 1 .280
Seager 3b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .220
Beckham dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .241
a-Vogelbach ph-dh 2 0 1 3 0 0 .246
Long 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222
D.Moore ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .191
Totals 31 5 5 5 6 11
Houston 001 120 340—11 13 0
Seattle 001 004 000— 5 5 0

a-doubled for Beckham in the 6th. b-walked for Mayfield in the 7th.

1-ran for White in the 7th.

LOB_Houston 6, Seattle 5. 2B_Fisher (2), Bregman (10), Brantley (17), Marisnick (10), Vogelbach (8). HR_Kemp (3), off A.Moore; Chirinos (9), off A.Moore; Haniger (15), off Miley. RBIs_Fisher (5), Bregman 3 (43), Brantley (38), Gurriel (25), Chirinos (26), Kemp (7), Marisnick 2 (17), Straw (1), Haniger (32), Narvaez (22), Vogelbach 3 (35). SB_Fisher (2), Smith (15). CS_Reddick (2). SF_Bregman, Gurriel.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Brantley, Gurriel 2); Seattle 2 (Narvaez, Long). RISP_Houston 5 for 10; Seattle 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Bregman, Fisher, Santana. GIDP_Seager.

DP_Houston 1 (Miley, Mayfield, Gurriel).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Miley 5 3 3 3 3 6 95 3.39
James, H, 1 2-3 1 2 2 1 1 17 5.23
Guduan, W, 1-0 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 6.00
Harris, H, 9 1 0 0 0 1 2 23 1.23
Devenski 1 0 0 0 1 1 24 4.37
Rodgers 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.00
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
A.Moore 4 2-3 6 4 4 1 2 78 7.71
Adams 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 15 3.38
Brennan, L, 2-4 1 2 3 3 2 0 28 3.94
Biddle 1 4 4 4 1 0 25 6.19
Festa 1 0 0 0 1 1 23 5.40

Miley pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_James 2-1, Guduan 3-3, Adams 1-1. WP_Biddle.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, John Libka; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:21. A_12,208 (47,943).

