Astros 11, Mariners 5

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Fisher dh 4 2 2 1 1 0 .281 Bregman 3b 4 1 2 3 0 0 .274 Brantley lf 4 0 2 1 1 1 .332 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 1 0 0 .259 Reddick rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .305 Chirinos c 4 2 1 1 1 1 .245 Kemp 2b 4 2 2 1 1 0 .229 Mayfield ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .045 b-White ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .211 1-Straw pr-ss 2 2 1 1 0 0 .385 Marisnick cf 4 2 2 2 0 1 .267 Totals 37 11 13 11 5 4

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Bishop cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .083 Smith cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .197 Haniger rf 2 2 1 1 2 1 .226 Encarnacion 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .241 Santana lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .263 Narvaez c 3 1 1 1 1 1 .280 Seager 3b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .220 Beckham dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .241 a-Vogelbach ph-dh 2 0 1 3 0 0 .246 Long 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222 D.Moore ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .191 Totals 31 5 5 5 6 11

Houston 001 120 340—11 13 0 Seattle 001 004 000— 5 5 0

a-doubled for Beckham in the 6th. b-walked for Mayfield in the 7th.

1-ran for White in the 7th.

LOB_Houston 6, Seattle 5. 2B_Fisher (2), Bregman (10), Brantley (17), Marisnick (10), Vogelbach (8). HR_Kemp (3), off A.Moore; Chirinos (9), off A.Moore; Haniger (15), off Miley. RBIs_Fisher (5), Bregman 3 (43), Brantley (38), Gurriel (25), Chirinos (26), Kemp (7), Marisnick 2 (17), Straw (1), Haniger (32), Narvaez (22), Vogelbach 3 (35). SB_Fisher (2), Smith (15). CS_Reddick (2). SF_Bregman, Gurriel.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Brantley, Gurriel 2); Seattle 2 (Narvaez, Long). RISP_Houston 5 for 10; Seattle 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Bregman, Fisher, Santana. GIDP_Seager.

DP_Houston 1 (Miley, Mayfield, Gurriel).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Miley 5 3 3 3 3 6 95 3.39 James, H, 1 2-3 1 2 2 1 1 17 5.23 Guduan, W, 1-0 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 6.00 Harris, H, 9 1 0 0 0 1 2 23 1.23 Devenski 1 0 0 0 1 1 24 4.37 Rodgers 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.00 Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA A.Moore 4 2-3 6 4 4 1 2 78 7.71 Adams 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 15 3.38 Brennan, L, 2-4 1 2 3 3 2 0 28 3.94 Biddle 1 4 4 4 1 0 25 6.19 Festa 1 0 0 0 1 1 23 5.40

Miley pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_James 2-1, Guduan 3-3, Adams 1-1. WP_Biddle.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, John Libka; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:21. A_12,208 (47,943).

