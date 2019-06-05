Astros 11, Mariners 5

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fisher dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.281
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.274
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.332
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.259
|Reddick rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|Chirinos c
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.245
|Kemp 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.229
|Mayfield ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.045
|b-White ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.211
|1-Straw pr-ss
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.385
|Marisnick cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.267
|Totals
|37
|11
|13
|11
|5
|4
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bishop cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.083
|Smith cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Haniger rf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.226
|Encarnacion 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.241
|Santana lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Narvaez c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.280
|Seager 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.220
|Beckham dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|a-Vogelbach ph-dh
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.246
|Long 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|D.Moore ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|Totals
|31
|5
|5
|5
|6
|11
|Houston
|001
|120
|340—11
|13
|0
|Seattle
|001
|004
|000—
|5
|5
|0
a-doubled for Beckham in the 6th. b-walked for Mayfield in the 7th.
1-ran for White in the 7th.
LOB_Houston 6, Seattle 5. 2B_Fisher (2), Bregman (10), Brantley (17), Marisnick (10), Vogelbach (8). HR_Kemp (3), off A.Moore; Chirinos (9), off A.Moore; Haniger (15), off Miley. RBIs_Fisher (5), Bregman 3 (43), Brantley (38), Gurriel (25), Chirinos (26), Kemp (7), Marisnick 2 (17), Straw (1), Haniger (32), Narvaez (22), Vogelbach 3 (35). SB_Fisher (2), Smith (15). CS_Reddick (2). SF_Bregman, Gurriel.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Brantley, Gurriel 2); Seattle 2 (Narvaez, Long). RISP_Houston 5 for 10; Seattle 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Bregman, Fisher, Santana. GIDP_Seager.
DP_Houston 1 (Miley, Mayfield, Gurriel).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley
|5
|3
|3
|3
|3
|6
|95
|3.39
|James, H, 1
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|17
|5.23
|Guduan, W, 1-0
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|6.00
|Harris, H, 9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|1.23
|Devenski
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|4.37
|Rodgers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.00
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|A.Moore
|4
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|2
|78
|7.71
|Adams
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.38
|Brennan, L, 2-4
|1
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|28
|3.94
|Biddle
|1
|4
|4
|4
|1
|0
|25
|6.19
|Festa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|5.40
Miley pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_James 2-1, Guduan 3-3, Adams 1-1. WP_Biddle.
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, John Libka; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:21. A_12,208 (47,943).
