Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Astros 15, Blue Jays 2

June 14, 2019 11:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Toronto Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Biggio 2b 4 0 1 2 Bregman ss 3 2 1 3
Grrr Jr 3b 0 0 0 0 Myfield ss 1 0 0 0
Sogard 3b 3 0 0 0 Brntley lf 3 2 0 0
Grrl Jr lf 4 0 1 0 Gurriel 3b 3 2 1 0
Tellez dh 4 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 4 3 3 3
Smoak 1b 3 0 0 0 R.Chrns c 5 1 2 6
Grichuk cf 4 0 0 0 Reddick rf 4 1 2 1
Galvis ss 3 1 2 0 White 1b 5 0 1 0
Drury rf 4 0 0 0 Kemp 2b 5 2 2 2
Maile c 3 1 1 0 Mrsnick cf 2 1 0 0
Straw cf 0 1 0 0
Totals 32 2 5 2 Totals 35 15 12 15
Toronto 000 020 000— 2
Houston 332 200 05x—15

LOB_Toronto 6, Houston 5. 2B_Biggio (1), White (7). HR_Bregman (19), Alvarez (3), R.Chirinos (12), Kemp (5). SB_Reddick (4), Kemp (4). SF_Reddick (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Aa.Sanchez L,3-8 3 6 8 8 3 4
Gaviglio 2 3 2 2 0 1
Law 2 1 0 0 0 4
Mayza 1-3 0 4 4 4 1
Pannone 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Houston
G.Cole W,6-5 6 3 2 2 2 10
Armenteros S,1-1 3 2 0 0 0 3

HBP_by G.Cole (Guerrero Jr.), by Law (Gurriel).

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Alan Porter.

Advertisement

T_2:54. A_34,719 (41,168).

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

The Army is celebrating its 244th birthday

Today in History

2017: Five shot, including lawmaker at congressional charity baseball game

Get our daily newsletter.