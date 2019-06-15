Astros 15, Blue Jays 2

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Biggio 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.184
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Tellez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Smoak 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.218
|Galvis ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Drury rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Maile c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Sogard 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|2
|13
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Brantley lf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.313
|Gurriel 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|Alvarez dh
|4
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|.385
|Chirinos c
|5
|1
|2
|6
|0
|2
|.243
|Reddick rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.300
|White 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.217
|Kemp 2b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.240
|Straw cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Marisnick cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|Mayfield ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.059
|Bregman ss
|3
|2
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.272
|Totals
|35
|15
|12
|15
|7
|11
|Toronto
|000
|020
|000—
|2
|5
|0
|Houston
|332
|200
|05x—15
|12
|0
LOB_Toronto 6, Houston 5. 2B_Biggio (1), White (7). HR_Bregman (19), off Sanchez; Kemp (5), off Sanchez; Alvarez (3), off Gaviglio; Chirinos (12), off Pannone. RBIs_Biggio 2 (7), Chirinos 6 (38), Kemp 2 (14), Reddick (24), Bregman 3 (47), Alvarez 3 (7). SB_Kemp (4), Reddick (4). SF_Reddick.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Gurriel Jr., Grichuk 2, Biggio); Houston 2 (Chirinos, Marisnick). RISP_Toronto 1 for 7; Houston 5 for 9.
Runners moved up_Drury, Kemp.
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sanchez, L, 3-8
|3
|6
|8
|8
|3
|4
|69
|5.04
|Gaviglio
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|24
|4.40
|Law
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|29
|5.06
|Mayza
|1-3
|0
|4
|4
|4
|1
|23
|4.56
|Pannone
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|5.91
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, W, 6-5
|6
|3
|2
|2
|2
|10
|100
|3.67
|Armenteros, S, 1-1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|45
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Pannone 3-3. HBP_Cole (Guerrero Jr.), Law (Gurriel).
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Alan Porter.
T_2:54. A_34,719 (41,168).
