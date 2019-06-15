Astros 15, Blue Jays 2

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Biggio 2b 4 0 1 2 0 3 .184 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .279 Tellez dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .222 Smoak 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .225 Grichuk cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .218 Galvis ss 3 1 2 0 1 0 .243 Drury rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .217 Maile c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .198 Sogard 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .276 Guerrero Jr. 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .268 Totals 32 2 5 2 2 13

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Brantley lf 3 2 0 0 2 1 .313 Gurriel 3b 3 2 1 0 1 1 .259 Alvarez dh 4 3 3 3 1 1 .385 Chirinos c 5 1 2 6 0 2 .243 Reddick rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .300 White 1b 5 0 1 0 0 3 .217 Kemp 2b 5 2 2 2 0 1 .240 Straw cf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .250 Marisnick cf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .245 Mayfield ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .059 Bregman ss 3 2 1 3 1 1 .272 Totals 35 15 12 15 7 11

Toronto 000 020 000— 2 5 0 Houston 332 200 05x—15 12 0

LOB_Toronto 6, Houston 5. 2B_Biggio (1), White (7). HR_Bregman (19), off Sanchez; Kemp (5), off Sanchez; Alvarez (3), off Gaviglio; Chirinos (12), off Pannone. RBIs_Biggio 2 (7), Chirinos 6 (38), Kemp 2 (14), Reddick (24), Bregman 3 (47), Alvarez 3 (7). SB_Kemp (4), Reddick (4). SF_Reddick.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Gurriel Jr., Grichuk 2, Biggio); Houston 2 (Chirinos, Marisnick). RISP_Toronto 1 for 7; Houston 5 for 9.

Runners moved up_Drury, Kemp.

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sanchez, L, 3-8 3 6 8 8 3 4 69 5.04 Gaviglio 2 3 2 2 0 1 24 4.40 Law 2 1 0 0 0 4 29 5.06 Mayza 1-3 0 4 4 4 1 23 4.56 Pannone 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 13 5.91 Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cole, W, 6-5 6 3 2 2 2 10 100 3.67 Armenteros, S, 1-1 3 2 0 0 0 3 45 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Pannone 3-3. HBP_Cole (Guerrero Jr.), Law (Gurriel).

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Alan Porter.

T_2:54. A_34,719 (41,168).

