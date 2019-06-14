Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Astros 15, Blue Jays 2

June 14, 2019 11:17 pm
 
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Biggio 2b 4 0 1 2 0 3 .184
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .279
Tellez dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .222
Smoak 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .225
Grichuk cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .218
Galvis ss 3 1 2 0 1 0 .243
Drury rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .217
Maile c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .198
Sogard 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .276
Guerrero Jr. 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .268
Totals 32 2 5 2 2 13
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Brantley lf 3 2 0 0 2 1 .313
Gurriel 3b 3 2 1 0 1 1 .259
Alvarez dh 4 3 3 3 1 1 .385
Chirinos c 5 1 2 6 0 2 .243
Reddick rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .300
White 1b 5 0 1 0 0 3 .217
Kemp 2b 5 2 2 2 0 1 .240
Straw cf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .250
Marisnick cf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .245
Mayfield ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .059
Bregman ss 3 2 1 3 1 1 .272
Totals 35 15 12 15 7 11
Toronto 000 020 000— 2 5 0
Houston 332 200 05x—15 12 0

LOB_Toronto 6, Houston 5. 2B_Biggio (1), White (7). HR_Bregman (19), off Sanchez; Kemp (5), off Sanchez; Alvarez (3), off Gaviglio; Chirinos (12), off Pannone. RBIs_Biggio 2 (7), Chirinos 6 (38), Kemp 2 (14), Reddick (24), Bregman 3 (47), Alvarez 3 (7). SB_Kemp (4), Reddick (4). SF_Reddick.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Gurriel Jr., Grichuk 2, Biggio); Houston 2 (Chirinos, Marisnick). RISP_Toronto 1 for 7; Houston 5 for 9.

Runners moved up_Drury, Kemp.

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gaviglio 2 3 2 2 0 1 24 4.40
Mayza 1-3 0 4 4 4 1 23 4.56
Sanchez, L, 3-8 3 6 8 8 3 4 69 5.04
Law 2 1 0 0 0 4 29 5.06
Pannone 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 13 5.91
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Armenteros, S, 1-1 3 2 0 0 0 3 45 0.00
Cole, W, 6-5 6 3 2 2 2 10 100 3.67

Inherited runners-scored_Pannone 3-3. HBP_Cole (Guerrero Jr.), Law (Gurriel).

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Alan Porter.

T_2:54. A_34,719 (41,168).

