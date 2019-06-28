Listen Live Sports

Astros 2, Mariners 1, 10 innings,

June 28, 2019 11:51 pm
 
Seattle Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
M.Smith cf 3 0 0 0 Sprnger dh 3 0 0 0
J.Crwfr ss 5 0 2 0 Altuve 2b 5 0 0 0
Do.Sntn rf 4 0 0 0 Bregman ss-3b 5 0 3 0
Vglbach dh 4 0 0 0 Brntley lf 5 0 1 0
T.Bckhm 3b 4 0 0 0 Gurriel 3b-1b 5 1 1 1
T.Mrphy c 4 0 0 0 Reddick rf 4 1 1 1
Wllmson lf 3 0 0 0 R.Chrns c 2 0 1 0
Narvaez ph 1 0 0 0 White 1b 3 0 0 0
D.Moore lf 0 0 0 0 Straw pr-ss 1 0 1 0
Au.Nola 1b 3 1 2 1 Mrsnick cf 3 0 1 0
D.Grdon 2b 3 0 1 0
Totals 34 1 5 1 Totals 36 2 9 2
Seattle 001 000 000 0—1
Houston 000 000 010 1—2

LOB_Seattle 8, Houston 11. 2B_R.Chirinos (12). HR_Au.Nola (1), Gurriel (8), Reddick (10). SB_Straw (4). S_M.Smith (1), Marisnick (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Carasiti 1 2 0 0 0 1
Milone 5 3 0 0 1 2
Gearrin H,10 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Austin.Adams H,8 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Bass BS,3 1 1 1 1 0 0
Festa L,0-2 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 1
Houston
Miley 6 3 1 1 2 2
James 1 1 0 0 1 1
Pressly 1 0 0 0 0 1
R.Osuna 1 0 0 0 0 2
Harris W,2-1 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by James (M.Smith). WP_Miley.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:27. A_32,828 (41,168).

