Astros 2, Mariners 1

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Crawford ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.319
|Santana rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.275
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Beckham 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Williamson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|a-Narvaez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Moore lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Nola 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.385
|Gordon 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Totals
|34
|1
|5
|1
|3
|7
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.310
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Bregman ss-3b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Brantley lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|Gurriel 3b-1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|Reddick rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.299
|Chirinos c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.235
|White 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|1-Straw pr-ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Marisnick cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Totals
|36
|2
|9
|2
|4
|5
|Seattle
|001
|000
|000
|0—1
|5
|0
|Houston
|000
|000
|010
|1—2
|9
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-lined out for Williamson in the 9th.
1-ran for White in the 7th.
LOB_Seattle 8, Houston 11. 2B_Chirinos (12). HR_Nola (1), off Miley; Reddick (10), off Bass; Gurriel (8), off Festa. RBIs_Nola (2), Gurriel (36), Reddick (29). SB_Straw (4). S_Smith, Marisnick.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Crawford 2, Santana, Murphy); Houston 5 (Bregman 3, Gurriel, Marisnick). RISP_Seattle 0 for 6; Houston 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Vogelbach.
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carasiti
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|0.00
|Milone
|5
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|84
|2.95
|Gearrin, H, 10
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|4.60
|Adams, H, 8
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|2.82
|Bass, BS, 3-4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|4.02
|Festa, L, 0-2
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|29
|4.67
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley
|6
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|99
|3.39
|James
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|4.69
|Pressly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.27
|Osuna
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|2.18
|Harris, W, 2-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.20
Inherited runners-scored_Adams 2-0. HBP_James (Smith). WP_Miley.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:27. A_32,828 (41,168).
