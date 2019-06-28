Astros 2, Mariners 1

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Smith cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .230 Crawford ss 5 0 2 0 0 0 .319 Santana rf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .275 Vogelbach dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .244 Beckham 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .223 Murphy c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .275 Williamson lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .172 a-Narvaez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .291 Moore lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .207 Nola 1b 3 1 2 1 1 1 .385 Gordon 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .265 Totals 34 1 5 1 3 7

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer dh 3 0 0 0 2 1 .310 Altuve 2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Bregman ss-3b 5 0 3 0 0 2 .270 Brantley lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .314 Gurriel 3b-1b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .267 Reddick rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .299 Chirinos c 2 0 1 0 2 0 .235 White 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .217 1-Straw pr-ss 1 0 1 0 0 0 .308 Marisnick cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .251 Totals 36 2 9 2 4 5

Seattle 001 000 000 0—1 5 0 Houston 000 000 010 1—2 9 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-lined out for Williamson in the 9th.

1-ran for White in the 7th.

Advertisement

LOB_Seattle 8, Houston 11. 2B_Chirinos (12). HR_Nola (1), off Miley; Reddick (10), off Bass; Gurriel (8), off Festa. RBIs_Nola (2), Gurriel (36), Reddick (29). SB_Straw (4). S_Smith, Marisnick.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Crawford 2, Santana, Murphy); Houston 5 (Bregman 3, Gurriel, Marisnick). RISP_Seattle 0 for 6; Houston 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Vogelbach.

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Carasiti 1 2 0 0 0 1 24 0.00 Milone 5 3 0 0 1 2 84 2.95 Gearrin, H, 10 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 18 4.60 Adams, H, 8 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 12 2.82 Bass, BS, 3-4 1 1 1 1 0 0 14 4.02 Festa, L, 0-2 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 1 29 4.67 Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Miley 6 3 1 1 2 2 99 3.39 James 1 1 0 0 1 1 24 4.69 Pressly 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 1.27 Osuna 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 2.18 Harris, W, 2-1 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 1.20

Inherited runners-scored_Adams 2-0. HBP_James (Smith). WP_Miley.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:27. A_32,828 (41,168).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.