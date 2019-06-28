Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Astros 2, Mariners 1

June 28, 2019 11:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Smith cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .230
Crawford ss 5 0 2 0 0 0 .319
Santana rf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .275
Vogelbach dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .244
Beckham 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .223
Murphy c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .275
Williamson lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .172
a-Narvaez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .291
Moore lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .207
Nola 1b 3 1 2 1 1 1 .385
Gordon 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .265
Totals 34 1 5 1 3 7
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer dh 3 0 0 0 2 1 .310
Altuve 2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Bregman ss-3b 5 0 3 0 0 2 .270
Brantley lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .314
Gurriel 3b-1b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .267
Reddick rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .299
Chirinos c 2 0 1 0 2 0 .235
White 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .217
1-Straw pr-ss 1 0 1 0 0 0 .308
Marisnick cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .251
Totals 36 2 9 2 4 5
Seattle 001 000 000 0—1 5 0
Houston 000 000 010 1—2 9 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-lined out for Williamson in the 9th.

1-ran for White in the 7th.

Advertisement

LOB_Seattle 8, Houston 11. 2B_Chirinos (12). HR_Nola (1), off Miley; Reddick (10), off Bass; Gurriel (8), off Festa. RBIs_Nola (2), Gurriel (36), Reddick (29). SB_Straw (4). S_Smith, Marisnick.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Crawford 2, Santana, Murphy); Houston 5 (Bregman 3, Gurriel, Marisnick). RISP_Seattle 0 for 6; Houston 1 for 8.

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Runners moved up_Vogelbach.

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Carasiti 1 2 0 0 0 1 24 0.00
Milone 5 3 0 0 1 2 84 2.95
Gearrin, H, 10 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 18 4.60
Adams, H, 8 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 12 2.82
Bass, BS, 3-4 1 1 1 1 0 0 14 4.02
Festa, L, 0-2 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 1 29 4.67
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Miley 6 3 1 1 2 2 99 3.39
James 1 1 0 0 1 1 24 4.69
Pressly 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 1.27
Osuna 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 2.18
Harris, W, 2-1 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 1.20

Inherited runners-scored_Adams 2-0. HBP_James (Smith). WP_Miley.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:27. A_32,828 (41,168).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches from flight deck of the USS Nimitz

Today in History

1968: Congress establishes federal holidays on Mondays

Get our daily newsletter.