Astros 3, Athletics 2

June 1, 2019 1:50 am
 
Houston Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Fisher dh 3 1 1 1 Semien ss 4 0 0 0
Bregman ss-3b 4 0 0 0 Grssman lf 4 1 1 0
Brntley lf 4 0 1 0 M.Chpmn 3b 3 1 2 2
Gurriel 3b-1b 4 0 2 0 M.Olson 1b 3 0 0 0
Reddick rf 4 1 1 1 Pscotty rf 4 0 0 0
R.Chrns c 4 0 1 0 Canha dh 4 0 1 0
White 1b 2 0 0 0 Profar 2b 3 0 0 0
Straw pr 0 1 0 0 Lureano cf 4 0 2 0
Myfield ss 1 0 0 0 Phegley c 2 0 0 0
Kemp 2b 4 0 2 1
Mrsnick cf 2 0 0 0
Totals 32 3 8 3 Totals 31 2 6 2
Houston 000 000 210—3
Oakland 002 000 000—2

E_M.Chapman (5). DP_Houston 1, Oakland 2. LOB_Houston 5, Oakland 6. 2B_Kemp (3), Laureano (12). HR_Fisher (1), Reddick (5), M.Chapman (15). SB_Marisnick (4). CS_Gurriel (3), Kemp (2). S_Phegley (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Peacock 6 5 2 2 3 3
Rondon W,3-1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Pressly H,15 1 0 0 0 0 0
Osuna S,16-17 1 0 0 0 0 0
Oakland
Fiers 6 2-3 4 2 2 3 3
Trivino L,2-2 BS,3 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 0
Soria 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_2:52. A_14,519 (46,765).

