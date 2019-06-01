Astros 3, Athletics 2

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Fisher dh 3 1 1 1 1 1 .263 Bregman ss-3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .265 Brantley lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .329 Gurriel 3b-1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .266 Reddick rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .309 Chirinos c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .237 White 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .216 1-Straw pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 — Mayfield ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .125 Kemp 2b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .235 Marisnick cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .266 Totals 32 3 8 3 3 4

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .262 Grossman lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .217 Chapman 3b 3 1 2 2 1 0 .270 Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .230 Piscotty rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .271 Canha dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .233 Profar 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .192 Laureano cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .259 Phegley c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .282 Totals 31 2 6 2 3 3

Houston 000 000 210—3 8 0 Oakland 002 000 000—2 6 1

1-ran for White in the 7th.

E_Chapman (5). LOB_Houston 5, Oakland 6. 2B_Kemp (3), Laureano (12). HR_Reddick (5), off Fiers; Fisher (1), off Trivino; Chapman (15), off Peacock. RBIs_Fisher (3), Reddick (17), Kemp (6), Chapman 2 (34). SB_Marisnick (4). CS_Gurriel (3), Kemp (2). S_Phegley.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Bregman, Marisnick); Oakland 3 (Grossman, Piscotty, Phegley). RISP_Houston 0 for 3; Oakland 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Laureano. GIDP_Reddick, Kemp, Laureano.

DP_Houston 1 (Gurriel, Kemp, White); Oakland 2 (Profar, Semien, Olson), (Olson).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Peacock 6 5 2 2 3 3 92 3.17 Rondon, W, 3-1 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 2.70 Pressly, H, 15 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 0.34 Osuna, S, 16-17 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.05 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fiers 6 2-3 4 2 2 3 3 97 4.78 Trivino, L, 2-2, BS, 3-3 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 0 25 3.81 Soria 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 4.55

Inherited runners-scored_Trivino 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_2:52. A_14,519 (46,765).

