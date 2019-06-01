Astros 3, Athletics 2

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fisher dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.263
|Bregman ss-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.329
|Gurriel 3b-1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Reddick rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.309
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|White 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.216
|1-Straw pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Mayfield ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Kemp 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.235
|Marisnick cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Totals
|32
|3
|8
|3
|3
|4
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Grossman lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Chapman 3b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.270
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.230
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Canha dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Profar 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.192
|Laureano cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Phegley c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|3
|3
|Houston
|000
|000
|210—3
|8
|0
|Oakland
|002
|000
|000—2
|6
|1
1-ran for White in the 7th.
E_Chapman (5). LOB_Houston 5, Oakland 6. 2B_Kemp (3), Laureano (12). HR_Reddick (5), off Fiers; Fisher (1), off Trivino; Chapman (15), off Peacock. RBIs_Fisher (3), Reddick (17), Kemp (6), Chapman 2 (34). SB_Marisnick (4). CS_Gurriel (3), Kemp (2). S_Phegley.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Bregman, Marisnick); Oakland 3 (Grossman, Piscotty, Phegley). RISP_Houston 0 for 3; Oakland 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Laureano. GIDP_Reddick, Kemp, Laureano.
DP_Houston 1 (Gurriel, Kemp, White); Oakland 2 (Profar, Semien, Olson), (Olson).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peacock
|6
|5
|2
|2
|3
|3
|92
|3.17
|Rondon, W, 3-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.70
|Pressly, H, 15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|0.34
|Osuna, S, 16-17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.05
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fiers
|6
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|3
|3
|97
|4.78
|Trivino, L, 2-2, BS, 3-3
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|25
|3.81
|Soria
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.55
Inherited runners-scored_Trivino 1-1.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_2:52. A_14,519 (46,765).
