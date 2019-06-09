Listen Live Sports

Astros 4, Orioles 0

June 9, 2019 5:10 pm
 
Baltimore Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Alberto 3b-2b 4 0 3 0 Fisher lf 4 1 0 0
Mancini 1b-lf 3 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 3 1 0 0
R.Nunez dh 4 0 1 0 Reddick rf 4 0 2 1
Sverino c 3 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 3 1 1 1
Villar 2b-ss 3 0 1 0 Alvarez dh 3 1 1 2
Sntnder rf 3 0 0 0 R.Chrns c 4 0 0 0
Broxton cf 2 0 0 0 Kemp 2b 2 0 1 0
R.Ruiz ph-1b-3b 2 0 0 0 Myfield ss 3 0 0 0
S.Wlkrs lf-cf 3 0 0 0 Straw cf 2 0 0 0
Ri.Mrtn ss 2 0 1 0
Sisco ph-1b 1 0 0 0
Totals 30 0 6 0 Totals 28 4 5 4
Baltimore 000 000 000—0
Houston 000 201 01x—4

E_Severino (5), Ri.Martin (5). DP_Houston 2. LOB_Baltimore 7, Houston 5. HR_Alvarez (1). SB_Fisher (4). CS_Alberto (2), Kemp (3). SF_Gurriel (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Bundy L,3-7 6 4 3 2 1 6
Phillips 1 2-3 1 1 1 2 2
Lucas 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Houston
Miley W,6-3 6 6 0 0 2 5
Pressly H,17 1 0 0 0 0 0
Rondon H,9 1 0 0 0 0 2
James 2-3 0 0 0 2 1
Osuna S,17-19 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Miley pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

HBP_by Phillips (Bregman).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:46. A_35,621 (41,168).

