Astros 4, Orioles 0

June 9, 2019 5:11 pm
 
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Alberto 3b-2b 4 0 3 0 0 0 .311
Mancini 1b-lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .299
Nunez dh 4 0 1 0 0 3 .241
Severino c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .277
Villar 2b-ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .253
Santander rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .286
Broxton cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .165
a-Ruiz ph-1b-3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Wilkerson lf-cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .220
Martin ss 2 0 1 0 0 0 .182
b-Sisco ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .182
Totals 30 0 6 0 4 8
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Fisher lf 4 1 0 0 0 2 .231
Bregman 3b 3 1 0 0 0 1 .272
Reddick rf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .312
Gurriel 1b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .253
Alvarez dh 3 1 1 2 1 0 .333
Chirinos c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .240
Kemp 2b 2 0 1 0 1 1 .230
Mayfield ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .063
Straw cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .261
Totals 28 4 5 4 3 8
Baltimore 000 000 000—0 6 2
Houston 000 201 01x—4 5 0

a-flied out for Broxton in the 7th. b-struck out for Martin in the 8th.

E_Severino (5), Martin (5). LOB_Baltimore 7, Houston 5. HR_Alvarez (1), off Bundy. RBIs_Reddick (23), Gurriel (29), Alvarez 2 (2). SB_Fisher (4). CS_Alberto (2), Kemp (3). SF_Gurriel.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Wilkerson 2, Ruiz); Houston 1 (Chirinos). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 6; Houston 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Mancini. GIDP_Mancini 2.

DP_Houston 2 (Bregman, Gurriel), (Mayfield, Kemp, Gurriel).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bundy, L, 3-7 6 4 3 2 1 6 91 4.50
Phillips 1 2-3 1 1 1 2 2 37 6.75
Lucas 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 4.97
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Miley, W, 6-3 6 6 0 0 2 5 95 3.14
Pressly, H, 17 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 0.90
Rondon, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.62
James 2-3 0 0 0 2 1 27 4.84
Osuna, S, 17-19 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.15

Miley pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Lucas 2-0, Pressly 3-0, Osuna 2-0. HBP_Phillips (Bregman).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:46. A_35,621 (41,168).

