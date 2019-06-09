Astros 4, Orioles 0

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Alberto 3b-2b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|Mancini 1b-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.299
|Nunez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.241
|Severino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.277
|Villar 2b-ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.253
|Santander rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Broxton cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.165
|a-Ruiz ph-1b-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Wilkerson lf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Martin ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|b-Sisco ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Totals
|30
|0
|6
|0
|4
|8
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fisher lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Bregman 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.312
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.253
|Alvarez dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.333
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Kemp 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.230
|Mayfield ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.063
|Straw cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Totals
|28
|4
|5
|4
|3
|8
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|2
|Houston
|000
|201
|01x—4
|5
|0
a-flied out for Broxton in the 7th. b-struck out for Martin in the 8th.
E_Severino (5), Martin (5). LOB_Baltimore 7, Houston 5. HR_Alvarez (1), off Bundy. RBIs_Reddick (23), Gurriel (29), Alvarez 2 (2). SB_Fisher (4). CS_Alberto (2), Kemp (3). SF_Gurriel.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Wilkerson 2, Ruiz); Houston 1 (Chirinos). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 6; Houston 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Mancini. GIDP_Mancini 2.
DP_Houston 2 (Bregman, Gurriel), (Mayfield, Kemp, Gurriel).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy, L, 3-7
|6
|4
|3
|2
|1
|6
|91
|4.50
|Phillips
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|37
|6.75
|Lucas
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4.97
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley, W, 6-3
|6
|6
|0
|0
|2
|5
|95
|3.14
|Pressly, H, 17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.90
|Rondon, H, 9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.62
|James
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|27
|4.84
|Osuna, S, 17-19
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.15
Miley pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Lucas 2-0, Pressly 3-0, Osuna 2-0. HBP_Phillips (Bregman).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_2:46. A_35,621 (41,168).
