Astros 5, Pirates 1

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Newman ss 3 0 1 0 0 2 .314 Dickerson lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .277 Marte cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .275 Bell dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .311 Cabrera rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .312 Moran 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .276 J.Osuna 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .294 Diaz c 3 0 2 0 1 0 .283 Frazier 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .259 Totals 33 1 8 1 2 6

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .307 Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .251 Bregman ss 4 3 3 1 0 0 .266 Brantley lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .318 Alvarez dh 4 0 1 1 0 1 .327 1-Straw pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .286 Gurriel 3b 3 1 2 2 1 0 .266 Reddick rf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .301 White 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .224 Chirinos c 3 0 0 1 0 2 .230 Totals 33 5 10 5 1 7

Pittsburgh 000 001 000—1 8 1 Houston 000 201 11x—5 10 0

1-ran for Alvarez in the 8th.

E_Diaz (5). LOB_Pittsburgh 8, Houston 7. 2B_Dickerson (6), Moran (11), Altuve (9), Bregman (11), Alvarez (3), Reddick (10). HR_Gurriel (7), off Williams; Bregman (22), off Williams. RBIs_Cabrera (26), Bregman (52), Alvarez (17), Gurriel 2 (35), Chirinos (39). CS_Newman (2). SF_Chirinos. S_Newman.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 5 (Newman, Dickerson, J.Osuna, Diaz 2); Houston 3 (Brantley, Chirinos 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 8; Houston 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Marte, White.

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Williams, L, 2-2 6 2-3 8 4 4 0 4 100 4.25 Feliz 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 6.63 Holmes 1 2 1 1 1 3 29 4.98 Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cole, W, 7-5 6 7 1 1 2 3 104 3.42 James, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 4.81 Harris, H, 12 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 1.24 McHugh 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 5.91

Inherited runners-scored_Feliz 1-0. WP_Holmes 2. PB_Chirinos (2).

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_2:57. A_37,193 (41,168).

