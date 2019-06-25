Astros 5, Pirates 1

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Newman ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.314
|Dickerson lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Marte cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Bell dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|Cabrera rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.312
|Moran 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|J.Osuna 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.294
|Diaz c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.283
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Totals
|33
|1
|8
|1
|2
|6
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.307
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Bregman ss
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.266
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.318
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.327
|1-Straw pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Gurriel 3b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.266
|Reddick rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|White 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.230
|Totals
|33
|5
|10
|5
|1
|7
|Pittsburgh
|000
|001
|000—1
|8
|1
|Houston
|000
|201
|11x—5
|10
|0
1-ran for Alvarez in the 8th.
E_Diaz (5). LOB_Pittsburgh 8, Houston 7. 2B_Dickerson (6), Moran (11), Altuve (9), Bregman (11), Alvarez (3), Reddick (10). HR_Gurriel (7), off Williams; Bregman (22), off Williams. RBIs_Cabrera (26), Bregman (52), Alvarez (17), Gurriel 2 (35), Chirinos (39). CS_Newman (2). SF_Chirinos. S_Newman.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 5 (Newman, Dickerson, J.Osuna, Diaz 2); Houston 3 (Brantley, Chirinos 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 8; Houston 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Marte, White.
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Williams, L, 2-2
|6
|2-3
|8
|4
|4
|0
|4
|100
|4.25
|Feliz
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6.63
|Holmes
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|29
|4.98
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, W, 7-5
|6
|7
|1
|1
|2
|3
|104
|3.42
|James, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|4.81
|Harris, H, 12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|1.24
|McHugh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|5.91
Inherited runners-scored_Feliz 1-0. WP_Holmes 2. PB_Chirinos (2).
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_2:57. A_37,193 (41,168).
