Astros 5, Pirates 1

June 25, 2019 11:26 pm
 
Pittsburgh Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Newman ss 3 0 1 0 Sprnger cf 4 0 1 0
C.Dckrs lf 4 1 1 0 Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0
S.Marte cf 4 0 0 0 Bregman ss 4 3 3 1
Bell dh 4 0 0 0 Brntley lf 4 0 0 0
Me.Cbrr rf 4 0 1 1 Alvarez dh 4 0 1 1
Moran 3b 4 0 2 0 Straw pr-dh 0 0 0 0
J.Osuna 1b 3 0 1 0 Gurriel 3b 3 1 2 2
El.Diaz c 3 0 2 0 Reddick rf 3 1 2 0
A.Frzer 2b 4 0 0 0 White 1b 4 0 0 0
R.Chrns c 3 0 0 1
Totals 33 1 8 1 Totals 33 5 10 5
Pittsburgh 000 001 000—1
Houston 000 201 11x—5

E_El.Diaz (5). LOB_Pittsburgh 8, Houston 7. 2B_C.Dickerson (6), Moran (11), Altuve (9), Bregman (11), Alvarez (3), Reddick (10). HR_Bregman (22), Gurriel (7). CS_Newman (2). SF_R.Chirinos (4). S_Newman (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Tr.Williams L,2-2 6 2-3 8 4 4 0 4
Feliz 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
C.Holmes 1 2 1 1 1 3
Houston
G.Cole W,7-5 6 7 1 1 2 3
James H,2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Harris H,12 1 0 0 0 0 0
McHugh 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP_C.Holmes 2.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_2:57. A_37,193 (41,168).

