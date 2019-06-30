Astros 6, Mariners 1

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.310
|Santana rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|Vogelbach 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Narvaez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.288
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.218
|Beckham 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Moore lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|2
|14
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf-rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.306
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Alvarez dh
|3
|0
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.317
|White 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.212
|Reddick rf-lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Stassi c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Straw ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Kemp lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.232
|Marisnick cf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.256
|Totals
|35
|6
|12
|6
|4
|6
|Seattle
|100
|000
|000—1
|6
|1
|Houston
|201
|000
|03x—6
|12
|0
E_Santana (10). LOB_Seattle 5, Houston 9. 2B_Alvarez (4), Stassi (1). 3B_Bregman (1). HR_Crawford (3), off Cole. RBIs_Crawford (22), Altuve (24), Alvarez 3 (21), Marisnick 2 (24). CS_Moore (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Santana, Seager); Houston 5 (Bregman, White, Stassi 3). RISP_Seattle 0 for 2; Houston 4 for 13.
GIDP_Vogelbach, Springer.
DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, Beckham, Vogelbach); Houston 1 (Straw, Bregman, White).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales, L, 9-7
|5
|6
|3
|3
|3
|5
|104
|4.39
|Wright
|3
|6
|3
|2
|1
|1
|50
|8.28
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, W, 8-5
|7
|5
|1
|1
|1
|10
|109
|3.28
|McHugh, H, 1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|5.59
|Pressly, H, 20
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1.47
|James
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|4.57
Inherited runners-scored_Pressly 2-0. PB_Murphy (3).
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Tom Woodring.
T_2:52. A_32,485 (41,168).
