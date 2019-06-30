Astros 6, Mariners 1

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Smith cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .230 Crawford ss 3 1 1 1 1 1 .310 Santana rf 3 0 2 0 1 1 .278 Vogelbach 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .244 Narvaez dh 4 0 1 0 0 3 .288 Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .218 Beckham 2b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .226 Murphy c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .268 Moore lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .197 Totals 31 1 6 1 2 14

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer cf-rf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .306 Altuve 2b 5 1 3 1 0 1 .255 Bregman 3b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .266 Alvarez dh 3 0 2 3 1 0 .317 White 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .212 Reddick rf-lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .301 Stassi c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .179 Straw ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .298 Kemp lf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .232 Marisnick cf 1 1 1 2 0 0 .256 Totals 35 6 12 6 4 6

Seattle 100 000 000—1 6 1 Houston 201 000 03x—6 12 0

E_Santana (10). LOB_Seattle 5, Houston 9. 2B_Alvarez (4), Stassi (1). 3B_Bregman (1). HR_Crawford (3), off Cole. RBIs_Crawford (22), Altuve (24), Alvarez 3 (21), Marisnick 2 (24). CS_Moore (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Santana, Seager); Houston 5 (Bregman, White, Stassi 3). RISP_Seattle 0 for 2; Houston 4 for 13.

GIDP_Vogelbach, Springer.

Advertisement

DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, Beckham, Vogelbach); Houston 1 (Straw, Bregman, White).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonzales, L, 9-7 5 6 3 3 3 5 104 4.39 Wright 3 6 3 2 1 1 50 8.28 Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cole, W, 8-5 7 5 1 1 1 10 109 3.28 McHugh, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 17 5.59 Pressly, H, 20 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 1.47 James 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 4.57

Inherited runners-scored_Pressly 2-0. PB_Murphy (3).

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Tom Woodring.

T_2:52. A_32,485 (41,168).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.