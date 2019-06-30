Listen Live Sports

Astros 6, Mariners 1

June 30, 2019 5:20 pm
 
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Smith cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .230
Crawford ss 3 1 1 1 1 1 .310
Santana rf 3 0 2 0 1 1 .278
Vogelbach 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .244
Narvaez dh 4 0 1 0 0 3 .288
Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .218
Beckham 2b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .226
Murphy c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .268
Moore lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .197
Totals 31 1 6 1 2 14
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer cf-rf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .306
Altuve 2b 5 1 3 1 0 1 .255
Bregman 3b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .266
Alvarez dh 3 0 2 3 1 0 .317
White 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .212
Reddick rf-lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .301
Stassi c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .179
Straw ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .298
Kemp lf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .232
Marisnick cf 1 1 1 2 0 0 .256
Totals 35 6 12 6 4 6
Seattle 100 000 000—1 6 1
Houston 201 000 03x—6 12 0

E_Santana (10). LOB_Seattle 5, Houston 9. 2B_Alvarez (4), Stassi (1). 3B_Bregman (1). HR_Crawford (3), off Cole. RBIs_Crawford (22), Altuve (24), Alvarez 3 (21), Marisnick 2 (24). CS_Moore (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Santana, Seager); Houston 5 (Bregman, White, Stassi 3). RISP_Seattle 0 for 2; Houston 4 for 13.

GIDP_Vogelbach, Springer.

DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, Beckham, Vogelbach); Houston 1 (Straw, Bregman, White).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonzales, L, 9-7 5 6 3 3 3 5 104 4.39
Wright 3 6 3 2 1 1 50 8.28
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cole, W, 8-5 7 5 1 1 1 10 109 3.28
McHugh, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 17 5.59
Pressly, H, 20 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 1.47
James 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 4.57

Inherited runners-scored_Pressly 2-0. PB_Murphy (3).

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Tom Woodring.

T_2:52. A_32,485 (41,168).

