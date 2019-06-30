Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Astros 6, Mariners 5, 10 innings,

June 30, 2019 12:09 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Seattle Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
M.Smith cf 5 0 1 0 Sprnger rf 5 0 2 1
J.Crwfr ss 4 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 3 0 0 1
Do.Sntn rf 5 1 1 2 Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0
Vglbach 1b 4 1 2 1 Brntley dh 4 2 1 0
Narvaez c 5 0 1 0 Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 1
K.Sager 3b 4 1 0 0 R.Chrns c 3 0 1 0
T.Bckhm dh 3 1 1 2 Reddick lf 4 1 1 0
D.Moore lf-2b 3 0 0 0 Mrsnick cf 4 1 1 2
D.Grdon 2b 1 1 1 0 Straw ss 4 1 1 0
Wllmson ph-lf 2 0 0 0
Totals 36 5 7 5 Totals 35 6 8 5
Seattle 021 010 100 0—5
Houston 050 000 000 1—6

E_D.Gordon (6). DP_Houston 1. LOB_Seattle 7, Houston 8. 2B_M.Smith (12), Gurriel (20), Marisnick (12). HR_Do.Santana (18), Vogelbach (20), T.Beckham (12). SB_D.Moore (6). CS_J.Crawford (2). SF_Altuve (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Kikuchi 5 6 5 3 3 5
Altavilla 1 0 0 0 0 2
Bass 2 0 0 0 1 0
Elias L,2-1 1 2 1 1 0 0
Houston
Verlander 5 5 4 4 4 5
H.Rondon H,10 2-3 0 0 0 2 0
Harris H,13 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Pressly BS,4 1 1 1 1 0 0
McHugh 1 0 0 0 0 3
R.Osuna 1 0 0 0 0 0
Devenski W,2-0 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Kikuchi (Altuve). WP_Elias.

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Jerry Meals.

Advertisement

T_3:38. A_35,082 (41,168).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. service members help with orphanage renovations in Italy

Today in History

1950: President Truman orders US forces to Korea

Get our daily newsletter.