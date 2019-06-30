Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Astros 6, Mariners 5

June 30, 2019 12:09 am
 
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Smith cf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .230
Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 1 1 .309
Santana rf 5 1 1 2 0 2 .274
Vogelbach 1b 4 1 2 1 1 0 .248
Narvaez c 5 0 1 0 0 1 .289
Seager 3b 4 1 0 0 1 2 .225
Beckham dh 3 1 1 2 1 2 .224
Moore lf-2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .202
Gordon 2b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .268
a-Williamson ph-lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .169
Totals 36 5 7 5 6 9
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer rf 5 0 2 1 0 2 .312
Altuve 2b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .246
Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .266
Brantley dh 4 2 1 0 1 0 .313
Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 1 1 0 .267
Chirinos c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .236
Reddick lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .298
Marisnick cf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .251
Straw ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .302
Totals 35 6 8 5 4 7
Seattle 021 010 100 0—5 7 1
Houston 050 000 000 1—6 8 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-flied out for Gordon in the 4th.

E_Gordon (6). LOB_Seattle 7, Houston 8. 2B_Smith (12), Gurriel (20), Marisnick (12). HR_Beckham (12), off Verlander; Santana (18), off Verlander; Vogelbach (20), off Pressly. RBIs_Santana 2 (62), Vogelbach (48), Beckham 2 (37), Springer (45), Altuve (23), Gurriel (37), Marisnick 2 (22). SB_Moore (6). CS_Crawford (2). SF_Altuve.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Smith, Narvaez, Williamson); Houston 4 (Brantley 2, Chirinos, Marisnick). RISP_Seattle 0 for 5; Houston 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_Santana, Bregman, Gurriel.

DP_Houston 1 (Chirinos, Altuve).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kikuchi 5 6 5 3 3 5 94 5.12
Altavilla 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 9.82
Bass 2 0 0 0 1 0 32 3.57
Elias, L, 2-1 1 2 1 1 0 0 17 3.55
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Verlander 5 5 4 4 4 5 100 2.86
Rondon, H, 10 2-3 0 0 0 2 0 21 2.90
Harris, H, 13 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 1.19
Pressly, BS, 4-7 1 1 1 1 0 0 20 1.49
McHugh 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 5.66
Osuna 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 2.12
Devenski, W, 2-0 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 4.58

Inherited runners-scored_Harris 2-0. HBP_Kikuchi (Altuve). WP_Elias.

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:38. A_35,082 (41,168).

