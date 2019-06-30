Astros 6, Mariners 5

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Smith cf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .230 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 1 1 .309 Santana rf 5 1 1 2 0 2 .274 Vogelbach 1b 4 1 2 1 1 0 .248 Narvaez c 5 0 1 0 0 1 .289 Seager 3b 4 1 0 0 1 2 .225 Beckham dh 3 1 1 2 1 2 .224 Moore lf-2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .202 Gordon 2b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .268 a-Williamson ph-lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .169 Totals 36 5 7 5 6 9

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer rf 5 0 2 1 0 2 .312 Altuve 2b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .246 Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .266 Brantley dh 4 2 1 0 1 0 .313 Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 1 1 0 .267 Chirinos c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .236 Reddick lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .298 Marisnick cf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .251 Straw ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .302 Totals 35 6 8 5 4 7

Seattle 021 010 100 0—5 7 1 Houston 050 000 000 1—6 8 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-flied out for Gordon in the 4th.

E_Gordon (6). LOB_Seattle 7, Houston 8. 2B_Smith (12), Gurriel (20), Marisnick (12). HR_Beckham (12), off Verlander; Santana (18), off Verlander; Vogelbach (20), off Pressly. RBIs_Santana 2 (62), Vogelbach (48), Beckham 2 (37), Springer (45), Altuve (23), Gurriel (37), Marisnick 2 (22). SB_Moore (6). CS_Crawford (2). SF_Altuve.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Smith, Narvaez, Williamson); Houston 4 (Brantley 2, Chirinos, Marisnick). RISP_Seattle 0 for 5; Houston 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_Santana, Bregman, Gurriel.

DP_Houston 1 (Chirinos, Altuve).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kikuchi 5 6 5 3 3 5 94 5.12 Altavilla 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 9.82 Bass 2 0 0 0 1 0 32 3.57 Elias, L, 2-1 1 2 1 1 0 0 17 3.55 Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Verlander 5 5 4 4 4 5 100 2.86 Rondon, H, 10 2-3 0 0 0 2 0 21 2.90 Harris, H, 13 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 1.19 Pressly, BS, 4-7 1 1 1 1 0 0 20 1.49 McHugh 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 5.66 Osuna 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 2.12 Devenski, W, 2-0 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 4.58

Inherited runners-scored_Harris 2-0. HBP_Kikuchi (Altuve). WP_Elias.

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:38. A_35,082 (41,168).

