Astros 6, Mariners 5

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.309
|Santana rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.274
|Vogelbach 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.248
|Narvaez c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Seager 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.225
|Beckham dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.224
|Moore lf-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.202
|Gordon 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|a-Williamson ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.169
|Totals
|36
|5
|7
|5
|6
|9
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.312
|Altuve 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.246
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Brantley dh
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.313
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.267
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.236
|Reddick lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Marisnick cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.251
|Straw ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.302
|Totals
|35
|6
|8
|5
|4
|7
|Seattle
|021
|010
|100
|0—5
|7
|1
|Houston
|050
|000
|000
|1—6
|8
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-flied out for Gordon in the 4th.
E_Gordon (6). LOB_Seattle 7, Houston 8. 2B_Smith (12), Gurriel (20), Marisnick (12). HR_Beckham (12), off Verlander; Santana (18), off Verlander; Vogelbach (20), off Pressly. RBIs_Santana 2 (62), Vogelbach (48), Beckham 2 (37), Springer (45), Altuve (23), Gurriel (37), Marisnick 2 (22). SB_Moore (6). CS_Crawford (2). SF_Altuve.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Smith, Narvaez, Williamson); Houston 4 (Brantley 2, Chirinos, Marisnick). RISP_Seattle 0 for 5; Houston 4 for 10.
Runners moved up_Santana, Bregman, Gurriel.
DP_Houston 1 (Chirinos, Altuve).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi
|5
|6
|5
|3
|3
|5
|94
|5.12
|Altavilla
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|9.82
|Bass
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|32
|3.57
|Elias, L, 2-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|3.55
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander
|5
|5
|4
|4
|4
|5
|100
|2.86
|Rondon, H, 10
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|21
|2.90
|Harris, H, 13
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1.19
|Pressly, BS, 4-7
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|20
|1.49
|McHugh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|5.66
|Osuna
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.12
|Devenski, W, 2-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.58
Inherited runners-scored_Harris 2-0. HBP_Kikuchi (Altuve). WP_Elias.
Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_3:38. A_35,082 (41,168).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.