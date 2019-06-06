Listen Live Sports

Astros 8, Mariners 7, 14 innings,

June 6, 2019 9:01 pm
 
< a min read
Houston Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Fisher rf-lf 6 1 2 0 M.Smith lf-cf 6 0 1 1
H.Rndon p 0 0 0 0 Haniger cf 3 0 0 0
James p 0 0 0 0 Wllmson ph-lf 3 0 0 0
Stubbs ph 1 0 0 0 Encrnco dh 5 2 2 1
Dvenski p 0 0 0 0 Vglbach 1b 5 1 2 1
Bregman dh-ss 6 1 3 1 T.Bckhm pr 0 0 0 0
Brntley lf 5 0 1 0 K.Sager 3b 7 0 0 0
Straw rf-lf 2 1 1 0 Do.Sntn rf 6 1 2 1
Gurriel 3b 6 1 1 2 Narvaez c 6 1 2 1
R.Chrns c 3 3 1 2 Long 2b 7 1 0 1
White 1b 6 0 3 0 D.Moore ss 5 1 2 1
Mrsnick cf 5 0 0 0
Kemp 2b 4 0 1 1
Myfield ss 4 1 1 1
Reddick ph-rf 1 0 0 1
Totals 49 8 14 8 Totals 53 7 11 7
Houston 300 010 110 100 01—8
Seattle 100 000 311 100 00—7

DP_Seattle 2. LOB_Houston 11, Seattle 13. 2B_Brantley (18), Kemp (5), Encarnacion (7). 3B_Straw (1). HR_Bregman (18), R.Chirinos (10), Mayfield (1), Narvaez (9). SB_M.Smith (16), D.Moore (4). SF_Gurriel (3), Kemp (2), Reddick (5). S_Marisnick (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Verlander 6 1-3 5 3 3 0 7
Harris H,10 1-3 3 1 1 0 0
Pressly H,16 2-3 1 1 1 2 0
Osuna BS,2 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 0
Rondon BS,2 1 1 1 1 0 1
James 2 0 0 0 3 4
Devenski W,1-0 2 0 0 0 3 4
Seattle
Adams 2-3 3 3 3 2 0
Milone 5 1-3 3 1 1 1 1
Elias 1 2 1 1 0 1
Bautista 1 1 1 1 2 0
Bass 2 2 1 1 2 1
Brennan 1 1 0 0 0 2
Gearrin 2 1 0 0 0 1
Festa L,0-1 1 1 1 1 1 2

WP_Bautista, Bass.

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Brian Knight; Third, John Libka.

T_5:06. A_20,258 (47,943).

