Astros 8, Mariners 7

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fisher rf-lf
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Rondon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|James p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Stubbs ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Devenski p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bregman dh-ss
|6
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.281
|Brantley lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.329
|Straw rf-lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Gurriel 3b
|6
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.257
|Chirinos c
|3
|3
|1
|2
|4
|2
|.247
|White 1b
|6
|0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|.220
|Marisnick cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.248
|Kemp 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.231
|Mayfield ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.074
|b-Reddick ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.307
|Totals
|49
|8
|14
|8
|8
|8
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith lf-cf
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.208
|Haniger cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|a-Williamson ph-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.127
|Encarnacion dh
|5
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|.244
|Vogelbach 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|.247
|1-Beckham pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Seager 3b
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|Santana rf
|6
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.267
|Narvaez c
|6
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.282
|Long 2b
|7
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|.211
|Moore ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.211
|Totals
|53
|7
|11
|7
|9
|16
|Houston
|300
|010
|110
|100
|01—8
|14
|0
|Seattle
|100
|000
|311
|100
|00—7
|11
|0
a-flied out for Haniger in the 7th. b-out on sacrifice fly for Mayfield in the 10th. c-grounded out for James in the 13th.
1-ran for Vogelbach in the 14th.
LOB_Houston 11, Seattle 13. 2B_Brantley (18), Kemp (5), Encarnacion (7). 3B_Straw (1). HR_Chirinos (10), off Adams; Bregman (18), off Milone; Mayfield (1), off Elias; Narvaez (9), off Rondon. RBIs_Bregman (44), Gurriel 2 (27), Chirinos 2 (28), Kemp (8), Mayfield (2), Reddick (21), Smith (16), Encarnacion (42), Vogelbach (36), Santana (45), Narvaez (23), Long (2), Moore (7). SB_Smith (16), Moore (4). SF_Gurriel, Kemp, Reddick. S_Marisnick.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 7 (Fisher 3, Gurriel, White, Mayfield 2); Seattle 7 (Encarnacion, Seager 2, Long 3, Williamson). RISP_Houston 1 for 10; Seattle 6 for 17.
Runners moved up_Brantley 2, Gurriel, Narvaez, Smith. GIDP_Brantley, Marisnick.
DP_Seattle 2 (Vogelbach, Moore, Adams), (Seager, Long, Vogelbach).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander
|6
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|7
|94
|2.40
|Harris, H, 10
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|1.61
|Pressly, H, 16
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|25
|0.93
|Osuna
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|25
|2.17
|Rondon
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|24
|2.86
|James
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|35
|4.93
|Devenski, W, 1-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|46
|4.01
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Adams
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|30
|5.56
|Milone
|5
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|63
|3.10
|Elias
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|4.34
|Bautista
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|26
|9.00
|Bass
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|30
|2.16
|Brennan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|3.82
|Gearrin
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.91
|Festa, L, 0-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|26
|5.73
Inherited runners-scored_Harris 2-2, Pressly 2-0, Osuna 2-0, Milone 1-0. WP_Bautista, Bass.
Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Brian Knight; Third, John Libka.
T_5:06. A_20,258 (47,943).
