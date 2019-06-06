Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Astros 8, Mariners 7

June 6, 2019 9:01 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Fisher rf-lf 6 1 2 0 0 1 .262
Rondon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
James p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Stubbs ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .214
Devenski p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bregman dh-ss 6 1 3 1 1 0 .281
Brantley lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .329
Straw rf-lf 2 1 1 0 0 1 .333
Gurriel 3b 6 1 1 2 0 0 .257
Chirinos c 3 3 1 2 4 2 .247
White 1b 6 0 3 0 1 1 .220
Marisnick cf 5 0 0 0 1 1 .248
Kemp 2b 4 0 1 1 1 1 .231
Mayfield ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .074
b-Reddick ph-rf 1 0 0 1 0 0 .307
Totals 49 8 14 8 8 8
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Smith lf-cf 6 0 1 1 1 1 .208
Haniger cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .220
a-Williamson ph-lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .127
Encarnacion dh 5 2 2 1 2 1 .244
Vogelbach 1b 5 1 2 1 2 1 .247
1-Beckham pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Seager 3b 7 0 0 0 0 2 .216
Santana rf 6 1 2 1 1 1 .267
Narvaez c 6 1 2 1 1 2 .282
Long 2b 7 1 0 1 0 4 .211
Moore ss 5 1 2 1 1 1 .211
Totals 53 7 11 7 9 16
Houston 300 010 110 100 01—8 14 0
Seattle 100 000 311 100 00—7 11 0

a-flied out for Haniger in the 7th. b-out on sacrifice fly for Mayfield in the 10th. c-grounded out for James in the 13th.

1-ran for Vogelbach in the 14th.

LOB_Houston 11, Seattle 13. 2B_Brantley (18), Kemp (5), Encarnacion (7). 3B_Straw (1). HR_Chirinos (10), off Adams; Bregman (18), off Milone; Mayfield (1), off Elias; Narvaez (9), off Rondon. RBIs_Bregman (44), Gurriel 2 (27), Chirinos 2 (28), Kemp (8), Mayfield (2), Reddick (21), Smith (16), Encarnacion (42), Vogelbach (36), Santana (45), Narvaez (23), Long (2), Moore (7). SB_Smith (16), Moore (4). SF_Gurriel, Kemp, Reddick. S_Marisnick.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 7 (Fisher 3, Gurriel, White, Mayfield 2); Seattle 7 (Encarnacion, Seager 2, Long 3, Williamson). RISP_Houston 1 for 10; Seattle 6 for 17.

Runners moved up_Brantley 2, Gurriel, Narvaez, Smith. GIDP_Brantley, Marisnick.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

DP_Seattle 2 (Vogelbach, Moore, Adams), (Seager, Long, Vogelbach).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Verlander 6 1-3 5 3 3 0 7 94 2.40
Harris, H, 10 1-3 3 1 1 0 0 9 1.61
Pressly, H, 16 2-3 1 1 1 2 0 25 0.93
Osuna 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 25 2.17
Rondon 1 1 1 1 0 1 24 2.86
James 2 0 0 0 3 4 35 4.93
Devenski, W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 3 4 46 4.01
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Adams 2-3 3 3 3 2 0 30 5.56
Milone 5 1-3 3 1 1 1 1 63 3.10
Elias 1 2 1 1 0 1 15 4.34
Bautista 1 1 1 1 2 0 26 9.00
Bass 2 2 1 1 2 1 30 2.16
Brennan 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 3.82
Gearrin 2 1 0 0 0 1 18 3.91
Festa, L, 0-1 1 1 1 1 1 2 26 5.73

Inherited runners-scored_Harris 2-2, Pressly 2-0, Osuna 2-0, Milone 1-0. WP_Bautista, Bass.

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Brian Knight; Third, John Libka.

T_5:06. A_20,258 (47,943).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Golden Age Games

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.