Astros 8, Mariners 7

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Fisher rf-lf 6 1 2 0 0 1 .262 Rondon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — James p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Stubbs ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .214 Devenski p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bregman dh-ss 6 1 3 1 1 0 .281 Brantley lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .329 Straw rf-lf 2 1 1 0 0 1 .333 Gurriel 3b 6 1 1 2 0 0 .257 Chirinos c 3 3 1 2 4 2 .247 White 1b 6 0 3 0 1 1 .220 Marisnick cf 5 0 0 0 1 1 .248 Kemp 2b 4 0 1 1 1 1 .231 Mayfield ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .074 b-Reddick ph-rf 1 0 0 1 0 0 .307 Totals 49 8 14 8 8 8

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Smith lf-cf 6 0 1 1 1 1 .208 Haniger cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .220 a-Williamson ph-lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .127 Encarnacion dh 5 2 2 1 2 1 .244 Vogelbach 1b 5 1 2 1 2 1 .247 1-Beckham pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Seager 3b 7 0 0 0 0 2 .216 Santana rf 6 1 2 1 1 1 .267 Narvaez c 6 1 2 1 1 2 .282 Long 2b 7 1 0 1 0 4 .211 Moore ss 5 1 2 1 1 1 .211 Totals 53 7 11 7 9 16

Houston 300 010 110 100 01—8 14 0 Seattle 100 000 311 100 00—7 11 0

a-flied out for Haniger in the 7th. b-out on sacrifice fly for Mayfield in the 10th. c-grounded out for James in the 13th.

1-ran for Vogelbach in the 14th.

LOB_Houston 11, Seattle 13. 2B_Brantley (18), Kemp (5), Encarnacion (7). 3B_Straw (1). HR_Chirinos (10), off Adams; Bregman (18), off Milone; Mayfield (1), off Elias; Narvaez (9), off Rondon. RBIs_Bregman (44), Gurriel 2 (27), Chirinos 2 (28), Kemp (8), Mayfield (2), Reddick (21), Smith (16), Encarnacion (42), Vogelbach (36), Santana (45), Narvaez (23), Long (2), Moore (7). SB_Smith (16), Moore (4). SF_Gurriel, Kemp, Reddick. S_Marisnick.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 7 (Fisher 3, Gurriel, White, Mayfield 2); Seattle 7 (Encarnacion, Seager 2, Long 3, Williamson). RISP_Houston 1 for 10; Seattle 6 for 17.

Runners moved up_Brantley 2, Gurriel, Narvaez, Smith. GIDP_Brantley, Marisnick.

DP_Seattle 2 (Vogelbach, Moore, Adams), (Seager, Long, Vogelbach).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Verlander 6 1-3 5 3 3 0 7 94 2.40 Harris, H, 10 1-3 3 1 1 0 0 9 1.61 Pressly, H, 16 2-3 1 1 1 2 0 25 0.93 Osuna 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 25 2.17 Rondon 1 1 1 1 0 1 24 2.86 James 2 0 0 0 3 4 35 4.93 Devenski, W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 3 4 46 4.01 Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Adams 2-3 3 3 3 2 0 30 5.56 Milone 5 1-3 3 1 1 1 1 63 3.10 Elias 1 2 1 1 0 1 15 4.34 Bautista 1 1 1 1 2 0 26 9.00 Bass 2 2 1 1 2 1 30 2.16 Brennan 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 3.82 Gearrin 2 1 0 0 0 1 18 3.91 Festa, L, 0-1 1 1 1 1 1 2 26 5.73

Inherited runners-scored_Harris 2-2, Pressly 2-0, Osuna 2-0, Milone 1-0. WP_Bautista, Bass.

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Brian Knight; Third, John Libka.

T_5:06. A_20,258 (47,943).

